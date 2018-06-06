World No 1 Rafael Nadal continues the defence of his French Open title with a quarter-final clash against Argentine Diego Schwartzman on Wednesday.
Spaniard Nadal, who swatted aside Maximilian Marterer in the previous round, has barely broken a sweat en route to the last eight in Paris. The top seed is on course to claim a record-extending 11th crown at Roland Garros.
Nadal enjoys a 5-0 head-to-head record over Schwartzman and most recently beat the Argentine in the last-16 of the Madrid Open last month.
Maria Sharapova, who is making her French Open comeback after missing the last two editions following a doping ban, will face Garbine Muguruza in the first match on Court Philippe Chatrier.
World No 1 Simona Halep, searching for her first Grand Slam title, meets German Angelique Kerber on Court Suzanne Lenglen.
Marin Cilic, whose power game has served him well throughout the tournament, takes on the towering Juan Martin del Potro in the second men’s quarter-final.
Order of play on the main showcourts (quarter-finals, times GMT, prefix numbers denote seeding):
Court Philippe Chatrier (play starts at 1200)
3-Garbine Muguruza (Spain) v 28-Maria Sharapova (Russia)
1-Rafael Nadal (Spain) v 11-Diego Schwartzman (Argentina)
Court Suzanne Lenglen (play starts at 1200)
1-Simona Halep (Romania) v 12-Angelique Kerber (Germany)
3-Marin Cilic (Croatia) v 6-Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina)
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 21:19 PM
Highlights
Diego Schwartzman consolidates to win the opening set 6-4 in 69 minutes.
For the first time since losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2015 quarter-finals, Rafael Nadal drops a set at Roland Garros.
The final singles match of the day is about to start on Court Suzanne Lenglen!
3rd seed Marin Cilic takes on 5th seed Juan Martin del Potro.
Head-to-head: Del Potro leads 10-2
Simona Halep is through to her 3rd French Open semi-final!
Very impressive comeback from the World No 1 after dropping the first set to defeat Angelique Kerber 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-2.
On Court Philippe Chatrier, it's top seed Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzmann!
5'7" Schwartzman takes on 10-time French Open champion Nadal in the quarters.
Head-to-head: Nadal leads 5-0.
And Halep has levelled the match by winning the second set 6-3.
We are going to a decider.
What a performance by the world number three Garbine Muguruza. She is though to the French Open semi-finals with a 6-2, 6-1 win in an hour and 10 minutes.
A complete domination of Sharapova, who was broken six times throughout the match.
Angelique Kerber takes the opening set 7-6(2) after battling for 59 minutes.
She is a set away from her maiden French Open semi-final.
Garbine Muguruza wins the first set 6-2 in 44 minutes over Maria Sharapova.
The 2016 French Open winner is a set away from reaching the semi-final in 2018.
Just over 30 minutes left for the women's quarter-finals to start!
On Court Philppe Chatrier, 2012 and 2014 French Open champion Maria Sharapova takes on 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza.
Head-to-head: Sharapova leads 3-0
On Court Suzanne-Lenglen, current World No. 1 Simona Halep is up against former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber.
Head-to-head: Series level at 5-5
21:04 (IST)
Schwartman had 40-0 on his own serve for a chance to consolidate for 3-0 but nerves get the better of him and he drops five straight points.
Nadal breaks back for 2-2. Beginning to drizzle slightly but play hasn't been stopped.
20:57 (IST)
Over on Court Suzanne Lenglen, it's on serve with Juan Martin del Potro to serve at 4-5.
So far in the match, only Del Potro has had break points. Three of them in the previous game, but Cilic was able to save all.
20:53 (IST)
Schwartzman breaks again in the second set to take a 2-1 lead. However, it looks like it's going to rain in Paris.
20:51 (IST)
Winners in first set: Nadal 4, Schwartzman 20
20:42 (IST)
Nadal finally gets his medical timeout and gets both his wrists heavily taped.
The humidity is at 70% in Paris and that is making life difficult for the Spaniard. He is unable to get his usual depth on his shots and isn't hitting through the ball.
20:39 (IST)
Diego Schwartzman consolidates to win the opening set 6-4 in 69 minutes.
For the first time since losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2015 quarter-finals, Rafael Nadal drops a set at Roland Garros.
20:36 (IST)
Schwartzman breaks for a third time! He leads 5-4 and will now serve for the opening set.
This has been a great set from the Argentine. Not intimidated by the occasion or his opponent.
Nadal, meanwhile, called for the trainer but has been asked to take the medical timeout after the first set.
20:15 (IST)
In the Nadal-Schwartzman match, there have been four breaks of serve already!
The Argentine has broken Nadal twice but has been unable to hold serve right after. It's 4-4 after 53 minutes.
20:13 (IST)
The final singles match of the day is about to start on Court Suzanne Lenglen!
3rd seed Marin Cilic takes on 5th seed Juan Martin del Potro.
Head-to-head: Del Potro leads 10-2
20:11 (IST)
Take a look at the final stats from Halep's win over Kerber.
20:07 (IST)
And we have two cracking semi-finals lined up for Thursday!
19:58 (IST)
Simona Halep is through to her 3rd French Open semi-final!
Very impressive comeback from the World No 1 after dropping the first set to defeat Angelique Kerber 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-2.
19:49 (IST)
Over on Philippe Chatrier, Schwartzman has the first break in the match!
Some shoddy serving from Nadal and it's the Argentine who leads 2-1.
19:44 (IST)
Kerber trying to shorten points and seems hampered by the foot injury. She is broken again and now trails 1-3.
Her movement is off and Halep is doing a great job of making her run as much as possible.
19:37 (IST)
Nadal saves four break points and holds to start the match against Schwartzman. 1-0.
The Spaniard hasn't dropped a set at Roland Garros since losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2015 quarter-finals.
Schwartzman staged a remarkable comeback from two sets down against Kevin Anderson, who is 13 inches taller than him, in the last-16.
19:34 (IST)
On Court Philippe Chatrier, it's top seed Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzmann!
5'7" Schwartzman takes on 10-time French Open champion Nadal in the quarters.
Head-to-head: Nadal leads 5-0.
19:31 (IST)
On serve in the third set at 2-1.
The momentum was firmly in Halep's favour after winning the second set as she took a 2-0 lead in the 3rd.
But Kerber has broken back for 1-2. However, she has called for the trainer for medical treatment for her left foot.
19:26 (IST)
And Halep has levelled the match by winning the second set 6-3.
We are going to a decider.
19:12 (IST)
Now we switch all our focus to the Halep vs Kerber match, which has been a very high-quality one so far.
Halep broke early in the second set and has so far hung on to her advantage at 4-3.
19:04 (IST)
Just 5 points separated them after the first set. Muguruza widened that gap to 19 points by the end of the match. That's how one-sided the second set was.
18:56 (IST)
What a performance by the world number three Garbine Muguruza. She is though to the French Open semi-finals with a 6-2, 6-1 win in an hour and 10 minutes.
A complete domination of Sharapova, who was broken six times throughout the match.
18:51 (IST)
Over on Court Philippe Chatrier, Muguruza has raced to a 5-1 lead in the second set.
The Spaniard is playing splendidly - the serve is helping her win a lot of free points and she is attacking Sharapova's weak serve at every opportunity.
The Russian is being let down by her forehand in the second set and is on the verge of being ousted from Roland Garros.
18:43 (IST)
Wow, that's a lot of intense tennis. Take a look at the stats from Muguruza's first set over Sharapova.
18:42 (IST)
If Simona Halep loses today, the No1 ranking will go to either Garbiñe Muguruza or Caroline Wozniacki on Monday.
Muguruza must make the final to retake No 1. If Muguruza also loses today, Wozniacki will retake the top the spot.
18:41 (IST)
Angelique Kerber takes the opening set 7-6(2) after battling for 59 minutes.
She is a set away from her maiden French Open semi-final.
18:38 (IST)
Tie-break time!
Kerber jumps ahead to 2-0 in the tie-break but Halep wins the next two points for 2-2.
A overcooked forehand from Halep and it's 3-2 to Kerber.
Halep nets her backhand, it's 4-2 and both players change ends.
Another error from Halep, this time on her forehand, and Kerber has a 5-2 lead.
Halep commits two more unforced error and the first set goes Kerber's way as she wins the tie-break 7-2.
18:31 (IST)
Kerber and Halep exchange breaks and we are headed into the tie-break. 6-6.
Remember, Kerber had a 4-0 lead and served for the set twice. Halep has done really well to keep herself still alive but Kerber will maybe rue a couple of missed chances.
18:28 (IST)
Garbine Muguruza wins the first set 6-2 in 44 minutes over Maria Sharapova.
The 2016 French Open winner is a set away from reaching the semi-final in 2018.
18:27 (IST)
Halep breaks back and the opening set is back on serve at 5-5
Brilliant hitting from both players. However, Kerber getting a little tight on her forehand and isn't going down the line as often as she did in the first four games.
18:18 (IST)
Meanwhile, on Philippe Chatrier Muguruza continues her dominance and holds for 5-1
Sharapova will now come out to serve to stay alive in the opening set.
The Spaniard serving at 75% so far. Not a lot of second serves for Sharapova to attack.
18:17 (IST)
Kerber holds for 5-3 and is now a game away from taking the first set.
Kerber was starting to look really quite rattled, but a couple of errors from Halep helped her off the hook.
18:14 (IST)
Sharapova finally gets on the board after holding for the first time in this quarter-final. 1-4.
A love-hold for the Russian to get some things going her way.
18:11 (IST)
Halep gets one break back for 2-4
Halep displays her great hands at the net and hit two brilliant volleys in Kerber's service game which helped her break.
She gets to 0-40 on Kerber's serve but the German was able to save two after a netted backhand return from Halep and a forehand winner
Halep hits a great forehand swing volley to narrow break on the next point.
18:07 (IST)
Muguruza finally breaks for a second time on her fourth break point and now leads 3-0.
Muguruza: 2 winners, 4 unforced errors
Sharapova: 1 winner, 8 unforced errors
Sharapova served a lot better in that game but Muguruza's hitting quite freely and was able to break.
18:01 (IST)
Over on Philippe Chatrier Court, Sharapova is engaged in an 8+ minute service game at 0-2.
Her serve has been quite erratic so far and she's being made to work very hard to string together two points.
Muguruza forces a fourth deuce with a sweet angled forehand taht Sharapova can't return in court. Back to deuce and it's 10 minutes and counting in this game.
17:59 (IST)
After 20 minutes of play, Halep is finally on the board. 4-1.
A hold to love will give the Romanian some much-needed confidence and hopefully she can steady herself from here on.
17:57 (IST)
Shaky start from Simona Halep as she falls behind 0-4.
13 unforced errors in 4 games from the World No. 1.
Kerber has won four straight games.
17:55 (IST)
Muguruza quickly consolidates for 2-0
Such a shame that both these incredible women's matches are happening at the same time.
17:53 (IST)
Kerber breaks again for 3-0
Wow, this is an absolutely sensational start from the German. She has surges ahead 3-0 after breaking in a long service game from Halep.
Zero unforced errors from Kerber and her forehand has been on fire!
17:48 (IST)
On Court Philippe Chatrier, It's Sharapova who is serving first in the quarter-final against Muguruza.
The Spaniard creates three break points and secures the break when Sharapova double faults. 1-0 to Muguruza.
Bit of a messy start from the Russian.
17:44 (IST)
Simona Halep to serve first to start proceedings on Court Suzanne Lenglen
And Kerber breaks in the very first game for a 1-0 lead. And she holds in no time to consolidate for 2-0.
The German's forehand is working well and It's Halep who looks a little nervy and has been error-prone.
17:06 (IST)
Just over 30 minutes left for the women's quarter-finals to start!
On Court Philppe Chatrier, 2012 and 2014 French Open champion Maria Sharapova takes on 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza.
Head-to-head: Sharapova leads 3-0
On Court Suzanne-Lenglen, current World No. 1 Simona Halep is up against former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber.
Head-to-head: Series level at 5-5
16:49 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the French Open quarter-finals on Day 11!
Defending champion Rafael Nadal takes to the court today as he continues his quest for an unprecedented 11th Roland Garros crown against Diego Schwartzman. Also in action today are third seed Marin Cilic who takes on Juan Martin del Potro. In the women's draw, World No 1 Simona Halep takes on Angelique Kerber in a rematch of their epic Australian Open semi-final earlier this year. Third seed Garbine Muguruza takes on Maria Sharapova in a battle of the former champions.