World No 1 Rafael Nadal continues the defence of his French Open title with a quarter-final clash against Argentine Diego Schwartzman on Wednesday.

Spaniard Nadal, who swatted aside Maximilian Marterer in the previous round, has barely broken a sweat en route to the last eight in Paris. The top seed is on course to claim a record-extending 11th crown at Roland Garros.

Nadal enjoys a 5-0 head-to-head record over Schwartzman and most recently beat the Argentine in the last-16 of the Madrid Open last month.

Maria Sharapova, who is making her French Open comeback after missing the last two editions following a doping ban, will face Garbine Muguruza in the first match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

World No 1 Simona Halep, searching for her first Grand Slam title, meets German Angelique Kerber on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Marin Cilic, whose power game has served him well throughout the tournament, takes on the towering Juan Martin del Potro in the second men’s quarter-final.

Order of play on the main showcourts (quarter-finals, times GMT, prefix numbers denote seeding):

Court Philippe Chatrier (play starts at 1200)

3-Garbine Muguruza (Spain) v 28-Maria Sharapova (Russia)

1-Rafael Nadal (Spain) v 11-Diego Schwartzman (Argentina)

Court Suzanne Lenglen (play starts at 1200)

1-Simona Halep (Romania) v 12-Angelique Kerber (Germany)

3-Marin Cilic (Croatia) v 6-Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina)

