Multiple deuces and it's a long service game for Kasatkina.

Kasatkina is doing a great job of attacking the Sloane backhand and it seems to be working. But Sloane is also being the more patient player in long rallies and waiting for her opponent to make an error.

A wild double fault from the Russian followed by an overcooked forehand hands Stephens a break point.

Kasatkina once again saves the break point after a long, gruelling rally that had everything from moonballs to stinging forehands.

Stephens finally wears Kastakina down with an injection of pace and she breaks for 5-3.