World No 1 Rafael Nadal continues the defence of his French Open title with a quarter-final clash against Argentine Diego Schwartzman on Wednesday.
Spaniard Nadal, who swatted aside Maximilian Marterer in the previous round, has barely broken a sweat en route to the last eight in Paris. The top seed is on course to claim a record-extending 11th crown at Roland Garros.
Nadal enjoys a 5-0 head-to-head record over Schwartzman and most recently beat the Argentine in the last-16 of the Madrid Open last month.
Maria Sharapova, who is making her French Open comeback after missing the last two editions following a doping ban, will face Garbine Muguruza in the first match on Court Philippe Chatrier.
World No 1 Simona Halep, searching for her first Grand Slam title, meets German Angelique Kerber on Court Suzanne Lenglen.
Marin Cilic, whose power game has served him well throughout the tournament, takes on the towering Juan Martin del Potro in the second men’s quarter-final.
Order of play on the main showcourts (quarter-finals, times GMT, prefix numbers denote seeding):
Court Philippe Chatrier (play starts at 1200)
3-Garbine Muguruza (Spain) v 28-Maria Sharapova (Russia)
1-Rafael Nadal (Spain) v 11-Diego Schwartzman (Argentina)
Court Suzanne Lenglen (play starts at 1200)
1-Simona Halep (Romania) v 12-Angelique Kerber (Germany)
3-Marin Cilic (Croatia) v 6-Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina)
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 17:57 PM
Highlights
Just over 30 minutes left for the women's quarter-finals to start!
On Court Philppe Chatrier, 2012 and 2014 French Open champion Maria Sharapova takes on 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza.
Head-to-head: Sharapova leads 3-0
On Court Suzanne-Lenglen, current World No. 1 Simona Halep is up against former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber.
Head-to-head: Series level at 5-5
17:57 (IST)
Shaky start from Simona Halep as she falls behind 0-4.
13 unforced errors in 4 games from the World No. 1.
Kerber has won four straight games.
17:55 (IST)
Muguruza quickly consolidates for 2-0
Such a shame that both these incredible women's matches are happening at the same time.
17:53 (IST)
Kerber breaks again for 3-0
Wow, this is an absolutely sensational start from the German. She has surges ahead 3-0 after breaking in a long service game from Halep.
Zero unforced errors from Kerber and her forehand has been on fire!
17:48 (IST)
On Court Philippe Chatrier, It's Sharapova who is serving first in the quarter-final against Muguruza.
The Spaniard creates three break points and secures the break when Sharapova double faults. 1-0 to Muguruza.
Bit of a messy start from the Russian.
17:44 (IST)
Simona Halep to serve first to start proceedings on Court Suzanne Lenglen
And Kerber breaks in the very first game for a 1-0 lead. And she holds in no time to consolidate for 2-0.
The German's forehand is working well and It's Halep who looks a little nervy and has been error-prone.
16:49 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the French Open quarter-finals on Day 11!
Defending champion Rafael Nadal takes to the court today as he continues his quest for an unprecedented 11th Roland Garros crown against Diego Schwartzman. Also in action today are third seed Marin Cilic who takes on Juan Martin del Potro. In the women's draw, World No 1 Simona Halep takes on Angelique Kerber in a rematch of their epic Australian Open semi-final earlier this year. Third seed Garbine Muguruza takes on Maria Sharapova in a battle of the former champions.