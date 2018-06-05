Dominic Thiem takes on second seed Alexander Zverev in the French Open quarter-finals on Tuesday, a clash between two top contenders capable of denying world number one Rafael Nadal a record-extending 11th Roland Garros title.
Seventh seed Thiem, who has won eight claycourt titles in his career including two this year, warmed up for the tournament by winning the Lyon Open and has a 4-2 head to head advantage over the 21-year-old Zverev.
However, Zverev won their last meeting in last month’s Madrid Open final and will be high on confidence going into the match on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Former World No 1 Novak Djokovic, looking to get back to winning ways after elbow surgery, headlines the action on Court Suzanne Lenglen as the 12-times Grand Slam champion takes on Italy's Marco Cecchinato.
US Open champion Sloane Stephens faces Daria Kasatkina, who has dropped only one set in getting to the last eight, and Stephens’s fellow American Madison Keys meets Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva.
Order of play on the main showcourts (prefix numbers denote seeding):
Court Philippe Chatrier
7-Dominic Thiem (Austria) v 2-Alexander Zverev (Germany)
10-Sloane Stephens (US) vs 14-Daria Kasatkina (Russia)
Court Suzanne Lenglen
Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) v 13-Madison Keys (US)
Marco Cecchinato (Italy) vs 20-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 18:09 PM
Highlights
Ready? Play!
2nd seed Zverev is serving first on Court Philippe Chatrier against 7th seed Dominic Thiem.
Head-to-head: Thiem leads 4-2
On Suzanne-Lenglen Court, US Open finalist Madison Keys squares off against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva, who is ranked 82nd.
Head-to-head: First meeting
18:09 (IST)
Some great shots exchanged between Theim and Zverev and it's 3-3 in the opening set after 25 minutes.
Meanwhile, Putintseva is serving for the first set at 5-4.
18:02 (IST)
Putintseva gets the first break in the quarter-finals!
Yulia takes a 4-3 lead over Madison Keys. The Kazakh set up break point with a beautiful drop shot and then converts when Keys nets a backhand.
Very confident start from the unseeded player.
17:58 (IST)
First entertaining point of the match and the crowd seems to have woken up.
Very wet, muggy conditions in Paris after a morning of rainfall.
17:55 (IST)
Two easy holds to start off the Zverev-Thiem match. 1-1.
We will keep an eye on Keys vs Putintseva as well and check in on it from time to time as well.
Zverev has played three straight five-set matches to reach the quarter-finals and you have to wonder how much he has left in the tank. But so far this week, he has looked in great shape!
17:49 (IST)
This is Zverev's first quarter-final at a Grand Slam while Thiem has made the semi-finals in Paris for the last two years.
Even though the German trails Thiem in their head-to-head, he won their most recent meeting on clay in the Madrid final this year.
Thiem is the only player to have defeated Rafael Nadal on clay before Roland Garros this year in the Madrid quarter-finals, ending the 10-time French Open champion's 21-match winning streak on clay.
17:47 (IST)
17:31 (IST)
Watch Nikhila Makker and Dilip Unnikrishnan catch up with all the action at the French Open so far as well as preview the quarter-final matches.
Who do you think will emerge as the champions?
17:12 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of day 10 of the 2018 French Open!
We have four blockbuster quarter-final matches featuring the likes of men's second seed Alexander Zverev, two-time champion Novak Djokovic and the American pair of Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys.
Stay tuned for more updates.