World number one Rafael Nadal will play Argentine Juan Martin del Potro in his 11th French Open semi-final appearance on Friday.
It will be the second time Nadal and Del Potro meet at Roland Garros. The previous match up saw the Spaniard beat Del Potro in straight sets in the opening round in 2007.
Del Potro has looked one of the biggest threats to Nadal’s domination this year, with his pulverising forehand dismantling everyone in his path on the Parisian clay.
Nadal is closing in on his record-extending 11th title at the claycourt Grand Slam tournament and what would be his 17th Major trophy in all.
Seventh seed Dominic Thiem will appear in his third straight semi-final in Paris against Italian Marco Cecchinato, who will hope to continue his dream run having beaten former champion Novak Djokovic in the last round.
Cecchinato, who never won a grand slam match prior to this tournament, will face Thiem for the first time in his career.
At World No 72, the Italian is the lowest-ranked French Open semi-finalist since 1999.
In 2016, Cecchinato was accused of match-fixing but an 18-month suspension was thrown out on a technicality.
Order of play on Court Philippe Chatrier (prefix numbers denote seeding):
Marco Cecchinato (Italy) vs 7-Dominic Thiem (Austria)
1-Rafael Nadal (Spain) vs 5-Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina)
Highlights
17:56 (IST)
No breaks of serve in the second set yet. 4-4.
Been a way more straightforward affair and the next 10 minutes could determine the fate of this match.
17:49 (IST)
Thiem's return position on court
17:49 (IST)
A quick love-hold from Thiem makes it 3-3 in the second set.
Cecchinato then drops just one point on his serve to edge ahead 4-3.
17:46 (IST)
*nods in agreement*
17:44 (IST)
Cecchinato saves two break points and then holds with yet another drop shot. 3-2.
Thiem is getting caught far too behind the baseline and has been caught off guard almost every time by the Italian.
17:42 (IST)
It's on serve in the second set at 2-2.
Thiem is serving well, Cecchinato is pulling off some ridiculous drop shots and the beautiful one-handed backhands continue to flow.
17:32 (IST)
Take a look at the numbers from the opening set. Very little to separate the two players.
17:31 (IST)
In a tight first set, Dominic Thiem prevails 7-5 after 46 minutes.
Two splendid games from the 7th seed at the end of the opener helped him win it.
17:22 (IST)
Thiem takes the first set, 7-5.
Thiem starts off his service game with an ace down the tee. 15-0.
A forehand into the net makes it 15-15. But he comes up with a solid serve out wide that Cecchinato can't return in court to make it 30-15.
Thiem serves and volleys on the next point and wins it with a gorgeous touch at the net. Two set points, 40-15.
Another BIG serve down the tee and he holds to win the first set 7-5.
17:20 (IST)
Thiem breaks for 6-5 and will now serve for the opening set.
Absolutely brilliant game from Dominic to take the lead again. Started off with a return volley that just fell over the net, a couple of big groundstokes and a forehand winner help him break.
17:18 (IST)
After dropping three straight games, Thiem finally stops the bleeding with a good hold. 5-5.
His second serve is holding up well and even though he makes an absolutely unnecessary error at the net at 40-0, he holds on the next point.
The next couple of games will be very crucial for this match.
17:12 (IST)
Cecchinato breaks back and the consolidates at love to lead 5-4.
What a quick turnaround from the Italian. Thiem's timing on his groundstrokes seems to have deserted him and Cecchinato has taken full advantage.
16:57 (IST)
A couple of quick holds from both players and it's 4-2 in the first set.
After that early break, Cecchinato has steadied himself and is serving well. He has hit a few exquisite volleys to take his opponent by surprise.
16:56 (IST)
Read our preview of the men's singles semi-finals in the link below.
Cecchinato is the first Italian man in 40 years to reach a Grand Slam semi-final after stunning 12-time major winner Djokovic in last-eight while Thiem is into his third semi-final at Roland Garros.
16:53 (IST)
Seventh seed Dominic Thiem faces World No 72 Marco Cecchinato, followed by the clash between 10-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal and fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro.
16:50 (IST)
Who do you think will win?
16:50 (IST)
Thiem breaks in the very first game!
Great start fro the 7th-seeded Austrian as he makes some fantastic returns to break for 1-0.
16:44 (IST)
First up, it's Dominic Thiem vs Marco Cecchinato on Court Philippe Chatrier.
This is the first meeting between the two players. Both are aiming to make their first Grand Slam final.
16:20 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of French Open!
It's Day 13 of the claycourt Grand Slam which features the two men's semi-finals.
Seventh seed Dominic Thiem faces World No 72 Marco Cecchinato while 10-time champion Rafael Nadal takes on fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro.
Stay tuned as we bring you live scores and regular updates from the courts of Roland Garros.