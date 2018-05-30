French Open 2018: Serena and Venus Williams enter second round of doubles with win over Japanese pair

Paris: Serena Williams brought out her 'Black Panther' catsuit again at the French Open on Wednesday, teaming with sister Venus to beat Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Miyu Kato 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in doubles.

The sisters, who were champions in 1999 and 2010, towered over their opponents.

Venus and Serena, at 6ft 1in (1.85m) and 5ft 9in (1.75m) respectively, cut imposing figures standing next to Aoyama and Kato, 5ft 1in (1.54m) and 5ft 2in (1.57m).

As well as the height difference, it was Serena's black catsuit which caught the eye after she debuted it in her opening 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 singles win over Kristyna Pliskova on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old American said the suit was inspired by the Black Panther movie blockbuster and made her feel like a 'superhero'.

However, 70th-ranked Pliskova questioned the legality of the outfit when she talked with Czech media.

"I was wondering if it was in the rules," the Czech said.

"I don't even know what material it is, it looks like neoprene.

"They should follow the rules, otherwise play in the nude."

However, there is no indication that the suit breaks any tournament regulations.

Williams said the catsuit was crucial for her health and well-being, claiming it prevented the return of blood clots which left her life in danger after she gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian in September last year.

Williams, a three-time singles champion in Paris, will face Australia's Ashleigh Barty in the second round on Thursday.