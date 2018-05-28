French Open 2018: Schedule, where and when to watch Roland Garros matches, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Rafael Nadal's attempt to extend his record by winning an 11th title in Paris will be the main focus of the men's draw at Roland Garros.

No other man has won more than six French Open titles in the professional era. The man nicknamed the "King of Clay" has been nearly unbeatable on the surface, even winning 50 sets in a row until a recent setback. Nadal turns 32 on 3 June, but he's never looked better on red clay.

Main-draw action begins on Sunday and this will be Serena Williams' first Grand Slam tournament in more than a year.

The owner of 23 major singles titles, a record for the 50-year Open era, Williams hasn't played on one of her sport's most prestigious stages since winning the Australian Open in January 2017, while pregnant.

She gave birth to a daughter on 1 September, then dealt with medical complications, and while she originally had hoped to be back on tour by the Australian Open this January, that did not work out.

Williams, a 36-year-old American, has played only four official singles matches in the early portion of her comeback and pulled out of clay-court warm-up events in Madrid and Rome in May. She is ranked 453rd this week.

Schedule

27-29 May: First round

30 and 31 May 30: Second round

1 and 2 June: Third round

3 and 4 June: Fourth round

Tuesday, 5 June: Two men's quarter-finals, two women's quarter-finals

Wednesday, 6 June: Two men's quarter-finals, two women's quarter-finals

Thursday, 7 June: Women's semi-finals, mixed doubles final

Friday, 8 June: Men's semi-finals

Saturday, 9 June: Women's final, men's doubles final

Sunday, 10 June: Men's final, women's doubles final

Here's all you need to know about watching the French Open matches live.

When and where will be the French Open 2018 be played?

The French Open 2018 will be played from 27 May to 10 June in Paris in France.

Where do I watch the matches live on television?

In India, Star Sports hold the broadcast rights for French Open 2018. Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2HD will show the matches in India. The matches will start at 2.30 pm IST every day.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the matches?

French Open 2018 can be live streamed on hotstar.com

