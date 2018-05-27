You are here:
French Open 2018: Rafael Nadal to play opener against Simone Bolelli as Alexandr Dolgopolov pulls out of tournament

Sports AFP May 27, 2018 13:42:54 IST

Paris: Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov pulled out of the French Open with injury on Saturday, leaving Rafael Nadal to open his title defence against lucky loser Simone Bolelli.

File image of Rafael Nadal. AP

World number one Nadal was due to face Dolgopolov in the first round as he bids for an 11th Roland Garros crown, but will instead face Italian Bolelli.

Bolelli, who was beaten in qualifying by Colombian Santiago Giraldo on Saturday, has only won one set against Nadal in five previous meetings and is ranked a lowly 130.

Dolgopolov has been struggling with a wrist injury since the Australian Open and withdrew from the ATP event in Geneva earlier this week.


