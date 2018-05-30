French Open 2018: Novak Djokovic edges past Jaume Munar to set up third round clash with Roberto Bautista Agut

Paris: Former champion Novak Djokovic reached the French Open third round for the 13th consecutive year by beating Spanish qualifier Jaume Munar 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday.

Djokovic, the 2016 Roland Garros champion and former World No 1, is seeded 20 this year after struggling to rediscover his best form after returning from a right elbow injury.

He wasn't at his best on Court Suzanne Lenglen but goes on to face Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the last 16.

The Serbian 12-time Grand Slam champion fired 39 winners but 33 unforced errors and was broken three times by Munar, the World No 155.

"I am very happy to be here on Suzanne Lenglen and see so many people and see the support," said Djokovic.

"Jaume is a great player, he has lots of quality and good concentration. I congratulate him on a great match today."