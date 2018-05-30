You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

French Open 2018: Naomi Osaka says she likes spending all her free time on her gaming console

Sports Reuters May 30, 2018 21:18:24 IST

Paris: The life of a professional athlete can seem a dream, but these days Naomi Osaka is happy to be lost in her virtual world.

The Japanese 20-year-old scooted into the French Open third round on Wednesday with a quick-fire 6-4 7-5 win over Zarina Diyas before offering a glimpse into her life.

Japan's Naomi Osaka returns a shot against Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Naomi Osaka beat Zarina Diyas to enter the third round of the French Open. AP

"Well, I'm only here if I have to be, to be honest," she said when asked how much time she spends in the picturesque grounds of Roland Garros in the French capital.

"Like, if I have a match or something and just to eat lunch. Before, when I was younger, I used to love walking around and just experiencing the atmosphere. But now I just sort of think of this as my job, so it's like clocking in and clocking out.

"(I'm) hoping to spend as little time as possible..."

In fact, the 21st seed prefers to spend time in her hotel room in a virtual world and is travelling with her Sony PlayStation games console.

"For me, it's just sometimes I'm really bored in my room, and I feel like I really want to play a game or something, so that's why I started bringing it," she said.

"And now it's sort of consumed my time a little bit because literally, if I have 30 minutes, then I'll just sit there, and I might be a little bit late.

"Like, I'll spend 35 minutes, and then I'm like, 'Oh, my God. It's 30 minutes past', and then I have to rush out the door. So if I'm ever late to anything, you know why..."


Updated Date: May 30, 2018 21:18 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores