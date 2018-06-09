French Open 2018, men's final: When and where to watch Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem, coverage on TV, live streaming on Hotstar

Ten-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal faces first-time Grand Slam finalist Dominic Thiem in the men's singles final of Roland Garros.

The 10th-seeded Thiem won 7-5, 7-6 (10), 6-1 over unseeded Marco Cecchinato to earn a place in a Grand Slam final for the first time, while Nadal crushed Argentine fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 to enter the French Open final for the 11th time.

The Spaniard is just the second man in the Open Era to advance to 11 championship matches at a single Grand Slam, joining Roger Federer, who has won eight titles from 11 finals at Wimbledon.

Nadal is now 110-2 in best-of-five-set matches on the surface, 85-2 in Paris. Over the past two years, including best-of-three matches, the Spaniard is 49-2 at clay tournaments.

Thiem is responsible for both of those losses — at Rome in May 2017, and at Madrid last month — which at least lends a little intrigue to Sunday's proceedings.

"If I want to beat him," Thiem said, "I have to play that way."

Thiem has been to the semi-finals in Paris three years in a row, but he lost to eventual champions Novak Djokovic in 2016, then Nadal in 2017.

Here's all you need to know about watching the French Open women's single final live.

When and where will be the French Open 2018 women's final be played?

The match between Halep and Stephens will be played on 9 June in Paris in France. The final starts at 6.30 pm IST.

Where do I watch the matches live on television?

In India, Star Sports hold the broadcast rights for French Open 2018. Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD will telecast the women's final.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the matches?

Halep vs Stephens can be live streamed on hotstar.com

With inputs from agencies