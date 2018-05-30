French Open 2018: Marin Cilic says marrying his longtime girlfriend more significant than winning Grand Slam

Paris: Marin Cilic may have won the 2014 US Open but the giant Croatian said Tuesday that winning a Grand Slam pales into significance when compared to his recent wedding day.

The affable 29-year-old married longtime girlfriend Kristina Milovic, an interior designer, in Dubrovnik four weeks ago and he insisted nothing can top that day.

"We had a wonderful day with family and friends. Kristina and I have been together for a long time and to find someone like her is very special," said Cilic.

"It's very different to being on a tennis court."

Third seed Cilic was speaking after reaching the French Open second round on Tuesday with a 6-3, 7-5, 7-6 (4) win over Australia's James Duckworth.

Cilic, the Wimbledon and Australian Open runner-up, will face Polish qualifier Hubert Hurkacz for a place in the third round.

Cilic, who made the quarter-finals at Roland Garros last year, fired 47 winners and 13 aces past the 1,072th-ranked Duckworth who was playing his first match since the 2017 Australian Open.

Since that time, the 26-year-old has been battling a foot injury which required surgery in January 2017.