French Open 2018: Marco Trungelliti's adventure at Roland Garros ends with second-round loss to Marco Cecchinato

Sports Reuters May 30, 2018 17:50:20 IST

Paris: Marco Trungelliti's Roland Garros adventure came to an end on Wednesday, when the Argentine who made an 11th-hour, 1,000km hire car dash with his 88-year-old granny to reach the tournament on time, finally ran out of gas.

Argentina's Marco Trungelliti returns the ball to Italy's Marco Cecchinato during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Wednesday, May 30, 2018 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Marco Trungelliti in action against Marco Cecchinato. AP

Trungelliti, who drove from Barcelona with his grandmother, mother and younger brother to sign in as a Lucky Loser to claim a place in the main draw, was beaten 6-1 7-6(1) 6-1 by Italian Marco Cecchinato.

It was a low-key exit for the man who had been the talk of the tournament but having beaten Australia's Bernard Tomic in his opener, his exploits over the last few days have earned him €79,000.


Updated Date: May 30, 2018 17:50 PM

