Quarter-finals wrap: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the semi-finals, defeating their compatriot Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy 21-17, 21-11. The young duo will face the top-seeded pair of Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya on Saturday.

Earlier, Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Denmark Open as she lost to World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying in the quarter-final match.

The 28-year-old Hyderabadi shuttler lost to her opponent in straight games 20-22, 11-21 in just 36 minutes.

Saina's poor run against Ying continued as she never looked in the contention right from the start but towards the end of the first game Saina bounced back but could not finish.

The second game saw Ying overpowering Saina. It was a cakewalk for the World No. 1 as she outmuscled Saina with ease to enter the semi-final.