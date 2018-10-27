Quarter-finals wrap: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the semi-finals, defeating their compatriot Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy 21-17, 21-11. The young duo will face the top-seeded pair of Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya on Saturday.
Earlier, Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Denmark Open as she lost to World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying in the quarter-final match.
The 28-year-old Hyderabadi shuttler lost to her opponent in straight games 20-22, 11-21 in just 36 minutes.
Saina's poor run against Ying continued as she never looked in the contention right from the start but towards the end of the first game Saina bounced back but could not finish.
The second game saw Ying overpowering Saina. It was a cakewalk for the World No. 1 as she outmuscled Saina with ease to enter the semi-final.
Highlights
21:28 (IST)
5-0!
Satwik is finding it difficult to find a winner from the backcourt. Kevin, on the other hand, has defended well from the corners. So far, so good for the Indonesian pair.
21:26 (IST)
2-0!
Two quick points in the bag for the Indonesians. Marcus Gideon serves brilliantly as Satwik rushes at the net.
21:23 (IST)
Both the pairs are out on the court now. A loud cheer for the 'minions' Kevin Sanjaya and Marcus Gideon of Indonesia, of course. Indonesian fans are everywhere. Ah, they're loud too. Satwiksairaj and Chirag too receive a good reception. They'll be hoping to brush aside the favourite pair tonight.
21:10 (IST)
21:09 (IST)
Satwik-Chirag vs Kevin-Marcus
The Indian men's doubles shuttlers face the World No 1 seeds for the fifth time. Kevin Sanjaya and Marcus Gideon have won all the four encounters against the Indian duo. However, they were pushed to three games in their recent clash at the Asain Games in Jakarta.
This is Satwik and Chirag's first 750 tournament semis appearance as they defeated higher-ranked Chinese shuttlers before thwarting Manu Atri and Sumeeth Reddy in the last-eight.
20:35 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the French Open semi-finals. India's young men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action against World No 1 duo Kevin Sanjaya and Marcus Gideon of Indonesia.
The Indian singles shuttlers were sent packing in the quarter-finals yesterday. Stick around for live updates.