French Open 2018: Juan Martin del Potro doubtful for tournament after suffering groin injury

Sports Reuters May 19, 2018 18:59:41 IST

Buenos Aires: Juan Martin del Potro has suffered a groin strain and is a doubt for the French Open, the Argentine world number six said on Friday.

File image of Juan Martin del Potro. Image courtesy: Twitter @ASB_Classic

Del Potro was forced to pull out of the Italian Open in Rome on Thursday after feeling a pain in his left groin. At the time, the 2009 US Open champion was 2-6, 5-4 down in his last 16 encounter to Belgian David Goffin.

“After the medical examinations today, it has been determined that I have suffered a groin strain (grade 1) in Rome,” the 29-year-old Del Potro said on his verified Twitter account.

“I have started to do rehab and will evaluate the situation in the upcoming days to decide whether I can play the French Open.”

The injury comes at a bad time for Del Potro, who has started the season well with tournament wins in Acapulco and Indian Wells. The French Open starts on 27 May in Paris.


