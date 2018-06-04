You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

French Open 2018: Juan Martin del Potro beats John Isner to enter quarters; Garbine Muguruza advances

Sports AFP Jun 04, 2018 23:04:46 IST

Paris: Fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro brushed aside John Isner 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the French Open quarter-finals for the first time since 2012 on Monday.

The Argentinian produced an impressive display on Court Suzanne Lenglen, firing 25 winners and making just 14 unforced errors against the American ninth seed.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2018 Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro reacts during his fourth round match against John Isner of the U.S. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol - RC1766963830

Juan Martin del Potro beat John Isner in his fourth-round match. Reuters

The 29-year-old Del Potro was knocked out in the third round at Roland Garros last year after missing the previous four tournaments in Paris through injury.

Del Potro will face either fellow former US Open champion and third seed Marin Cilic or fiery Italian Fabio Fognini in the last eight.

Former champion Garbine Muguruza made the French Open quarter-finals on Monday when opponent Lesia Tsurenko quit after just two games with a leg injury.

Third seed Muguruza, the 2016 champion, was only on court for 20 minutes.

Tsurenko also needed a medical time-out off court after just the first game.

Muguruza plays two-time champion Maria Sharapova for a place in the semi-finals.


Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 23:04 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores