French Open 2018: Juan Martin del Potro beats John Isner to enter quarters; Garbine Muguruza advances

Paris: Fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro brushed aside John Isner 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the French Open quarter-finals for the first time since 2012 on Monday.

The Argentinian produced an impressive display on Court Suzanne Lenglen, firing 25 winners and making just 14 unforced errors against the American ninth seed.

The 29-year-old Del Potro was knocked out in the third round at Roland Garros last year after missing the previous four tournaments in Paris through injury.

Del Potro will face either fellow former US Open champion and third seed Marin Cilic or fiery Italian Fabio Fognini in the last eight.

Former champion Garbine Muguruza made the French Open quarter-finals on Monday when opponent Lesia Tsurenko quit after just two games with a leg injury.

Third seed Muguruza, the 2016 champion, was only on court for 20 minutes.

Tsurenko also needed a medical time-out off court after just the first game.

Muguruza plays two-time champion Maria Sharapova for a place in the semi-finals.