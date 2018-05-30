French Open 2018: Jack Sock blasts 'atrocious' referee during first-round loss to Jurgen Zopp

Paris: Jack Sock, the No 14 seed, ranted and railed as he lost in the French Open first round for a second consecutive year.

His tormentor on Tuesday was 136th-ranked Jurgen Zopp of Estonia, who won 6-7(4), 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3.

Sock blamed the Brazilian umpire, disputing her calls and questioning her competence.

"This is your job, right?" he said after serving a double fault to go 5-2 down in the second set. "Hard to believe."

On his way to losing the fourth set, he said to the umpire during a changeover: "You're atrocious. If we could request a new one, I would. This is shocking stuff. Can I request a new ref?"

Sock's best showing at Roland Garros was in 2015 when he reached the fourth round.