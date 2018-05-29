French Open 2018: India's Yuki Bhambri crashes out in first round on maiden main draw appearance

Paris: Yuki Bhambri's maiden appearance at the French Open ended with a first round defeat as he lost his opening men's singles match to Belgium's Ruben Bemelmans in straight sets.

Yuki, ranked 93, fought hard before suffering a 4-6 4-6 1-6 defeat against the Belgian, who is placed 110 on the ranking chart.

It was the second meeting between Yuki and Bemelmans, whom the Indian had defeated at the ATP Delhi Open in 2015.

Rohan Bopanna, who won his maiden Grand Slam title last year in the mixed doubles with Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski, is also beginning his men's doubles campaign with French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

They are up against the American team of Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe.