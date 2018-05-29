You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

French Open 2018: India's Yuki Bhambri crashes out in first round on maiden main draw appearance

Sports PTI May 30, 2018 18:27:39 IST

Paris: Yuki Bhambri's maiden appearance at the French Open ended with a first round defeat as he lost his opening men's singles match to Belgium's Ruben Bemelmans in straight sets.

India's Yuki Bhambri returns a shot against Belgium's Ruben Bemelmans at the Roland Garros stadium. AP

India's Yuki Bhambri returns a shot against Belgium's Ruben Bemelmans at the Roland Garros stadium. AP

Yuki, ranked 93, fought hard before suffering a 4-6 4-6 1-6 defeat against the Belgian, who is placed 110 on the ranking chart.

It was the second meeting between Yuki and Bemelmans, whom the Indian had defeated at the ATP Delhi Open in 2015.

Rohan Bopanna, who won his maiden Grand Slam title last year in the mixed doubles with Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski, is also beginning his men's doubles campaign with French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

They are up against the American team of Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe.


Updated Date: May 30, 2018 18:27 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores