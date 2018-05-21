You are here:
French Open 2018: India's Sumit Nagal bows out of qualifiers after first-round loss to Slovakia's Martin Klizan

Sports PTI May 21, 2018 21:40:34 IST

Paris: Indian youngster Sumit Nagal frittered away a one-set advantage against 10th seed Slovakian Martin Klizan in the first round to bow out of the French Open qualifiers at Paris on Monday.

File image of Sumit Nagal. AFP

Nagal was up against a player, who recently enjoyed a giant-killing spree at the Barcelona Open, defeating Novak Djokovic and Feliciano Lopez.

World No 117 Klizan won 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in just over two hours.

There are two more Indians in the fray with Ramanathan Ramkumar, seeded 12th, drawn to clash with Great Britain's Jay Clarke and Prajnesh Gunnesweran up against Italian Salvatore Caruso in the first round.

The left-handed Prajnesh recently broke into top-200 after winning Kunming Open Challenger in Anning, China. Yuki Bhambri has earned direct entry into the main draw after breaking into top-100.


