You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

French Open 2018: Home favourites Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hughes Herbert clinch men's doubles title

Sports Reuters Jun 10, 2018 14:00:00 IST

Paris: Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hughes Herbert became the third home duo to win the French Open men’s doubles when they beat second seeds Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic 6-2 7-6(4) on Saturday.

France Pierre-Hughes Herbert, right, and Nicolas Mahut, left, celebrate winning the men's doubles final. AP

France Pierre-Hughes Herbert, right, and Nicolas Mahut, left, celebrate winning the men's doubles final. AP

French fans were in full voice on Court Philippe Chatrier as Mahut and Herbert comfortably won the opening set.

The second set was closer as Austrian Marach and Croatian Pavic broke back, having dropped serve in the seventh game, and forced the set into a tiebreaker.

Mahut and Herbert held their nerve though and took the tiebreak when Herbert punched away a volley to spark wild celebrations from the pair who had previously won the 2015 US Open and 2016 Wimbledon.

The only other all-French pairs to win the men’s doubles at Roland Garros were Julien Benneteau and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in 2014 and Henri Leconte and Yannick Noah in 1984.

Noah, France’s Davis Cup captain, watched from the stands, joining in the home celebrations.


Updated Date: Jun 10, 2018 14:00 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores