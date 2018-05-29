French Open 2018: Grieving Roberto Bautista Agut wins just week after mother's death; Caroline Wozniacki advances

Paris: Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut reached the French Open second round Monday, just a week after his mother passed away.

Ester Agut died last Monday but the world number 13 decided to come to Paris in honour of his mother.

"It's been emotional for everything that has been happening to me this week," said the 30-year-old after beating Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-2, 6-7 (3), 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.

"It's not easy to handle all this in your head.

"I thought it was best to come here, take a step forward, not hide and not stay at home. I wanted to continue fighting as I have always done."

In the women's section, second seed Caroline Wozniacki held off the challenge of American Danielle Collins to ease through their first-round match 7-6 (2), 6-1.

The Australian Open champion has never reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros, but after a tight first set, she was too strong for surprise Miami semi-finalist Collins, who was making her French Open debut.

The 27-year-old Dane will take over from Simona Halep as world number one if she lifts the title a week on Saturday.

Wozniacki will next face Spanish qualifier and world number 219 Georgina Garcia Perez for a place in the last-32.