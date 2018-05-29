You are here:
French Open 2018: Grieving Roberto Bautista Agut wins just week after mother's death; Caroline Wozniacki advances

AFP May 29, 2018

Paris: Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut reached the French Open second round Monday, just a week after his mother passed away.

Ester Agut died last Monday but the world number 13 decided to come to Paris in honour of his mother.

Roberto Bautista Agut plays a backhand return to Denis Istomin during their men's singles first round match. AFP

"It's been emotional for everything that has been happening to me this week," said the 30-year-old after beating Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-2, 6-7 (3), 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.

"It's not easy to handle all this in your head.

"I thought it was best to come here, take a step forward, not hide and not stay at home. I wanted to continue fighting as I have always done."

In the women's section, second seed Caroline Wozniacki held off the challenge of American Danielle Collins to ease through their first-round match 7-6 (2), 6-1.

The Australian Open champion has never reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros, but after a tight first set, she was too strong for surprise Miami semi-finalist Collins, who was making her French Open debut.

The 27-year-old Dane will take over from Simona Halep as world number one if she lifts the title a week on Saturday.

Wozniacki will next face Spanish qualifier and world number 219 Georgina Garcia Perez for a place in the last-32.


Updated Date: May 29, 2018 00:39 AM

