French Open 2018: From Simona Halep to Garbine Muguruza, a look at female contenders for Roland Garros title

Sports Reuters May 27, 2018 19:07:07 IST

Penpix of the top women's contenders at the 2018 French Open:

Simona Halep

FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo, Romania's Simona Halep returns the ball to Russia's Maria Sharapova during their semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. Halep will be competing in the French Open tennis tournament that begins on Sunday, May 27.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

World No 1 Simona Halep finished runners-up on two occasions at Roland Garros. Will it be third time lucky for the Romanian? AP

World ranking: 1

Grand Slam titles: 0

Best Roland Garros performance: Runner-up (2014, 2017)

2018 WTA match record: 28-6

2018 WTA titles: 1

Biggest weapons: Precise shot-making, sharp tactics and fantastic defensive qualities make her a strong contender on clay.

Biggest weakness: Halep shoulders a heavy reputation for folding at key moments in big matches, which is sure to weigh on her if she reaches the business end of the tournament. Also lacks the firepower of some of her rivals.

Jelena Ostapenko

FILE - In this May 18, 2018, file photo, Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko returns the ball to Russia's Maria Sharapova at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. Ostapenko will be competing in the French Open tennis tournament that begins on Sunday, May 27.(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

Defending champion Jelena Ostapenko is favourite to retain her title but will face a challenge from Halep and Garbine Muguruze. AP

World ranking: 5

Grand Slam titles: 1

Best Roland Garros performance: Winner (2017)

2018 WTA match record: 12-11

2018 WTA titles: 0

Biggest weapon: Her fearlessness. The Latvian's groundstrokes scorch the court and she generates tremendous power with her forehand and backhand.

Biggest weakness: Inconsistency. Her go-for-broke attitude on every point means she often racks up as many unforced errors as she does winners.

Garbine Muguruza

FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, Garbine Muguruza, of Spain, returns to Sloane Stephens during the Miami Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Fla.Muguruza will be competing in the French Open tennis tournament that begins on Sunday, May 27.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Garbine Muguruza is a proven match-winner on clay having won the title in Paris in 2016. AP

World ranking: 3

Grand Slam titles: 2

Best Roland Garros performance: Winner (2016)

2018 WTA match record: 15-9

2018 WTA titles: 1

Biggest weapon: Muguruza's height enables her to clobber huge groundstrokes and take the ball early. Has already proven herself a Grand Slam champion.

Biggest weakness: Sometimes lacks a Plan B when things do not go her way.

Maria Sharapova

FILE - In this May 18, 2018, file photo, Russia's Maria Sharapova returns the ball to Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko, at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. Sharapova will be competing in the French Open tennis tournament that begins on Sunday, May 27. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

Competing at Roland Garros for the first time since serving her 15-month doping ban, Maria Sharapova has been handed a tough draw but will be looking to challenge for her third title in Paris. AP

World ranking: 29

Slam titles: 5

Best Roland Garros performance: Winner (2012, 2014)

2018 WTA match record: 12-7

2018 WTA titles: 0

Biggest weapon: Her ferocious fighting spirit makes her one of the toughest opponents to finish off. Powerful groundstrokes help her to control matches from the baseline.

Biggest weakness: Poor court coverage and a lack of variation in her game. It will also be interesting to see how the famously fickle French crowd reacts to the Russian on her first return to Roland Garros since her doping ban.

Caroline Wozniacki

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki returns the ball to Estonia's Anett Kontaveit during their quarterfinal match, at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Friday, May 18, 2018. (Claudio Onorati/ANSA via AP)

Caroline Wozniacki won her first-ever Grand Slam when she beat Halep in the Australian Open final this year and she will be looking to add to her Grand Slam tally. AP

World ranking: 2

Grand Slam titles: 1

Best Roland Garros performance: Quarter-finals (2010, 2017)

2018 WTA match record: 23-8

2018 WTA titles: 1

Biggest weapon: Wozniacki's tenacity, rather than searing power, can wear down opponents. Has a cool head under pressure.

Biggest weakness: Lacks a killer shot and has a tendency to get drawn into long rallies at the baseline. Has never looked completely comfortable on the Roland Garros clay.

Serena Williams

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 21, 2018 file photo, Serena Williams returns to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, in Key Biscayne, Fla. everal of Serena Williams' biggest rivals believe that the 23-time Grand Slam champion deserves more than just a guaranteed spot in the French Open draw. Williams, who is expected to play her first major since returning from maternity leave, should also receive a top seed that befits the No. 1 ranking she held when she left the tour, the players say. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Serena Williams is playing her first major since returning from maternity leave and it will be interesting to see if she has regained full match fitness. AP

World ranking: 453

Grand Slam titles: 23 (Australian Open 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2017; French Open 2002, 2013, 2015; Wimbledon 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016; U.S. Open 1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014)

Best Roland Garros performance: Winner (2002, 2013, 2015)

2018 WTA match record: 2-2

2018 WTA titles: 0

Biggest weapon: One of the best serves in the history of women's tennis combined with heavy, punishing groundstrokes. An on-court demeanour that can intimidate opponents.

Biggest weakness: A question mark hangs over her fitness level ahead of her first Grand Slam since the birth of her daughter.


Updated Date: May 27, 2018 19:07 PM

