French Open 2018: From Petra Kvitova to Boris Becker, tennis stars hail Simona Halep's long-awaited Grand Slam win

Sports FP Sports Jun 09, 2018 23:10:34 IST

World No 1 Simona Halep ended years of heartache to clinch her first Grand Slam title with 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory over American Sloane Stephens in the French Open final on Saturday.

Simona Halep, right, holds the French Open trophy as she poses with runner-up Sloane Stephens after the final. AP

The popular Romanian, who had lost three major finals before Saturday, showed signs of nerves at first but recovered to outclass her 10th-seeded opponent.

"Thanks guys it was amazing and I felt your support," Halep, twice a runner-up in Paris before Saturday, told the crowd who were chanting her name.

"In the last game I couldn't breathe, I just didn't want to repeat what happened the other years. I dreamed of this moment since I started to play tennis and I can't believe it."

Halep's win led to an outpouring of joy from the tennis world, and her peers and legends took to Twitter to congratulate the newly-crowned Grand Slam champion, as well as heap praise on runner-up Stephens.

Take a look at some of the best tweets after Halep's hard-earned victory.

Halep's victory was one of the most popular for many years at Roland Garros and at times during the match, the support for the 26-year-old was deafening.

After consoling Stephens, she climbed into the stands to embrace Romania's former Olympic gymnastics champion Nadia Comaneci and 1978 Roland Garros winner Virginia Ruzici, the last Romanian to win a Grand Slam title.

There was also a big hug for coach Darren Cahill who was in the losers' box last year when Halep blew a commanding lead against Jelena Ostapenko in the final.

With inputs from Reuters


Updated Date: Jun 09, 2018 23:10 PM

