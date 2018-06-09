French Open 2018: From Petra Kvitova to Boris Becker, tennis stars hail Simona Halep's long-awaited Grand Slam win

World No 1 Simona Halep ended years of heartache to clinch her first Grand Slam title with 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory over American Sloane Stephens in the French Open final on Saturday.

The popular Romanian, who had lost three major finals before Saturday, showed signs of nerves at first but recovered to outclass her 10th-seeded opponent.

"Thanks guys it was amazing and I felt your support," Halep, twice a runner-up in Paris before Saturday, told the crowd who were chanting her name.

"In the last game I couldn't breathe, I just didn't want to repeat what happened the other years. I dreamed of this moment since I started to play tennis and I can't believe it."

Halep's win led to an outpouring of joy from the tennis world, and her peers and legends took to Twitter to congratulate the newly-crowned Grand Slam champion, as well as heap praise on runner-up Stephens.

Take a look at some of the best tweets after Halep's hard-earned victory.

CONGRATULATIONS, Simona - is what I‘m trying to say 🙏🏻 and thank you for teaching us all. — Andrea Petkovic (@andreapetkovic) June 9, 2018

Well done @Simona_Halep ... well deserved, but also congrats to @SloaneStephens for an amazing tournament... 👏👏👏 — Jule Goerges✌️🇩🇪 (@juliagoerges) June 9, 2018

let the record show that @Simona_Halep is a grand slam champion! congrats to both her and @SloaneStephens! pic.twitter.com/qLshjOcl5m — Jamie Hampton (@Jamie_Hampton) June 9, 2018

It’s all about patience and ward work. Huge congrats to @Simona_Halep 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Big champ — Daria Kasatkina (@DKasatkina) June 9, 2018

SI MO NA 😭👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) June 9, 2018

Wow! What a moment for Simona! What a great tournament for Sloane!

What a final! Hot damn !#RG18 🏆 pic.twitter.com/h8m9hd11ei — Irina Falconi (@IrinaFalconi) June 9, 2018

Simonaaaaa! You did it. So happy for you. Enjoy every second. You deserve this moment so much 🎉❤️ #RG18 — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) June 9, 2018

Tears! Honestly tears!! Congratulations @Simona_Halep .... as a former player to see this moment is heartwarming! Three in a row 1st time slam winners....Sloane, Woz and Simo. Women’s tennis is hot!! — rennae stubbs (@rennaestubbs) June 9, 2018

Congrats Simona 🙏 Well deserved, great job! 🖐 — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) June 9, 2018

Halep's victory was one of the most popular for many years at Roland Garros and at times during the match, the support for the 26-year-old was deafening.

After consoling Stephens, she climbed into the stands to embrace Romania's former Olympic gymnastics champion Nadia Comaneci and 1978 Roland Garros winner Virginia Ruzici, the last Romanian to win a Grand Slam title.

There was also a big hug for coach Darren Cahill who was in the losers' box last year when Halep blew a commanding lead against Jelena Ostapenko in the final.

With inputs from Reuters