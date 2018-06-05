French Open 2018, Day 8 highlights: Serena Williams hands Maria Sharapova last-eight spot; Rafael Nadal in quarter-final

Paris: French Open headlines and best quotes on Monday, the ninth day of the 2018 tournament:

Headlines

Serena in shock withdrawal minutes before Sharapova clash

Sharapova into first Grand Slam quarter-final since doping ban

Russian to play Muguruza after Tsurenko retires injured

Nadal cruises into quarter-finals

Wozniacki dumped out by Kasatkina, but Halep through

Schwartzman fightback stuns Anderson

Del Potro sees off Isner

Who's saying what

"I unfortunately have been having some issues with my pec, my pec muscle, and (it) has unfortunately been getting worse to the point where right now I can't actually serve. It's kind of hard to play when I can't physically serve."

– Serena Williams stuns the tournament by withdrawing injured just minutes before her scheduled clash with Maria Sharapova.

"It's very difficult, because I love playing Maria. You know, it's just a match I always get up for. You know, it's just her game matches so well against mine. It is difficult, because like I keep saying, I have given up so much to be here."

– The three-time champion was playing in her first Grand Slam tournament since giving birth to her daughter.

"Where do you think you can tickle Maria Sharapova?"

– English translation of a Spanish reporter's question to Garbine Muguruza.

"Did you read David and Goliath? That's why. That's why.

"I read it when I was young in the school, and I just try to think that when I see Kevin or the guys who have two metres."

– Diego Schwartzman, who stands at 5ft 7in (1.7m), explains how he kept believing he could beat the 6ft 8in (2.03m) Kevin Anderson.

"She had a very good performance. A great player. Mentally she was there. She did great things. She attacked. The ball was finished, but she's also a great defender."

– Elise Mertens after being asked to describe Simona Halep's performance in one word. She was beaten 6-2, 6-1 by the top seed.

"I'm thinking about winning a Grand Slam, but I don't know if it's gonna happen this year or in this life."

– World No 1 Halep admits her long-awaited first Grand Slam title might not arrive any time soon.

Numbers up

200 - wins on tour for Rafael Nadal.

14 - years since Sharapova last beat Williams. She has lost 18 consecutive meetings, winning just three sets, and was the denied the chance to end that run on Monday by the American's injury.

51 - years since a South African man reached the French Open quarter-finals. Kevin Anderson blew a two-set lead to ensure that wait goes on.

2 - games played by Garbine Muguruza before her opponent Lesia Tsurenko retired injured.

17 - minutes needed by Daria Kasatkina to complete her win over second seed Caroline Wozniacki after their match was interrupted on Sunday night.

234 - match wins for Nadal at Grand Slam tournaments.

35 - times Nadal has reached a major quarter-final.

6 - years since Juan Martin del Potro last made the French Open quarter-finals.