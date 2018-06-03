French Open 2018, Day 7 highlights: Mike Tyson watches Serena pack a punch; Karen Khachanov-Alexander Zverev reunited

French Open headlines and sidelines on Saturday, the seventh day of the 2018 tournament:

Headlines

Serena, Sharapova set up last-16 clash

Nadal makes it 16-0 against Gasquet

Halep sees off injured Petkovic

Muguruza, Cilic reach week two

Kvitova knocked out by Kontaveit

Sidelines

Tyson at the tennis

World heavyweight boxing great Mike Tyson watches Serena Williams beat Julia Goerges to set up a 22nd meeting with Maria Sharapova.

Sharapova's 'admiration' for Nadal

Maria Sharapova expressed her admiration for Rafael Nadal, after hitting with him in practice in Rome last month.

"I think it's pretty remarkable what he's done in his career," she said. "I think when you get to a certain point, you know, those numbers, I mean, there are a lot of people that can be considered greatest of all time, right?"

"I have a lot of admiration for him. I have always loved the spirit that he carries on with, you know, the focus."

Fabulous Fabio adds to Italian joy

Fabio Fognini ended British interest in the tournament by beating Kyle Edmund in five sets to reach the second week of the tournament for the first time since a run to the quarter-finals in 2011.

He joins compatriot Marco Cecchinato in the fourth round, making it two Italian men in the last 16 at Roland Garros for the first time since 1976.

Friends reunited

Karen Khachanov inflicted more French woe by completing a rain-interrupted win over Lucas Pouille on Philippe Chatrier. The 22-year-old will next face a familiar foe in German second seed Alexander Zverev.

"I think we know each other since we were 14," said the Russian. "Also we are good outside the court, with his parents, they know me also and I know them well. He's a nice guy and, yeah, that's what I can say."

Who's saying what

"Yeah, of course, it was a good practice for me. I won the tournament there."

Nadal on his practice session in Rome with Sharapova

"I not explain to you. I'm going to lose 30 minutes. Sorry. It's a tough question."

Fognini after being asked to talk about his personality

"Macadamia nut brittle... and do you know they only make that in Europe? They don't have that in the United States."

Stephens chats about Parisian ice-cream after making round four.

"Who doesn't know me?"

Khachanov after a reporter asks him to describe his playing style for people who don't know him.

"I'm not Maria Sharapova, people don't come up to me on the street or anything. Maybe I've been a little under the radar."

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit is making her progress at the French Open relatively unnoticed.

Numbers up

18 – consecutive wins for Williams over Sharapova since her last loss to the Russian in 2004.

57 – unforced errors made by two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in her loss to Kontaveit. The Czech eighth seed also served 10 double faults.

2 – points won by Richard Gasquet in the first five games of his crushing 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 loss to Nadal.

4 – match points missed by Gael Monfils against David Goffin in the fourth set of his third-round defeat.

16 – wins from as many meetings for Nadal against Gasquet.