French Open 2018, Day 6 highlights: Fernando Verdasco not surprised by Zinedine Zidane's exit; Novak Djokovic's frustration

Paris: French Open headlines and sidelines on Friday, the sixth day of the 2018 tournament:

Headlines

Zverev saves match point to win in five

Djokovic has smashing time

Doctor defeats Svitolina

Sidelines

Collision court

Alexander Zverev felt the full force of Damir Dzumhur's challenge on Friday and so did a ballboy on Court Philippe Chatrier.

After two games of the fourth set Dzumhur accidentally collided with the boy as they chased an airborne dead ball.

The distressed youngster needed to leave the court after receiving a consoling hug from the Bosnian player.

Not a smashing time

Novak Djokovic smashed his racquet into the dust with three, quick destructive swipes as he lost the second set of his match against Roberto Bautista Agut.

But it was something he regrets.

"I'm not proud of doing that, to be honest. I don't like doing that. But at times, it happens."

Bautista Agut hails Djokovic for 'kind words' after mother's death

Bautista Agut hailed Djokovic for his compassion at the end of their match.

Spanish 13th seed Bautista Agut was beaten by the former champion in four sets, just a week after his mother Ester passed away.

"I have to tell you that it was not easy to go on court these days, I don't know how I could manage it.

"But Novak had kind words at the end of the match. It's a pleasure for me to play against Novak always."

Doctor knows best

Fourth seed Elina Svitolina was dumped out by Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu who studied successfully for a Masters and doctorate in sports science when she was out of the game with a knee injury.

This week, the 30-year-old has won her first Grand Slam matches on a career-high ranking of 33 having been 377 this time last year.

"I didn't know much about her. I watched a little bit video of her playing, so I knew a little bit what to expect," said Svitolina, a two-time quarter-finalist in Paris.

Verdasco not surprised by Zidane departure

Real Madrid fan Fernando Verdasco, who knocked out fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov on Friday, said he was not really shocked by Zinedine Zidane's decision to quit as coach of the European champions.

"Yeah, well, I was kind of a little bit expecting that decision from him. Of course hoping not, but for some reason I think that he did something historic and something unbelievable and maybe it was the right decision to leave just winning three Champions Leagues in a row," said Verdasco who faces former champion Djokovic for a place in the quarter-finals.

Who's saying what

"This year's Roland Garros prize money is all gone to that one ice-cream I ate today at Champs-Elysees."

Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas on Twitter stunned by Paris prices. With 79,000 euros from making the second round, he can probably afford one or two more.

"Mainly I was thinking what I was going to have for lunch at times."

Alexander Zverev after coming back from two sets to one down and saving a match point to defeat Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur.

Numbers up

43 – Fourth rounds at the Slams for Djokovic, equalling Jimmy Connors's mark. Roger Federer leads the way on 60

350 – Number of clay court matches played by Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco