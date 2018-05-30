French Open 2018, Day 3 highlights: From Serena Williams' comeback in 'Wakanda-inspired catsuit' to teen Denis Shapovalov's win

French Open headlines and sidelines on Tuesday, the third day of the 2018 tournament:

Headlines

Serena wins on Grand Slam comeback

Nadal battles past Bolelli

Sharapova survives scare on French Open return

Wins for Cilic, Del Potro and Muguruza; Shapovalov claims comfortable debut victory

Sidelines

Lopez equals Federer record

Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez equalled Roger Federer's record for most consecutive Grand Slam tournaments played by featuring in his 65th straight major.

The 36-year-old started his incredible run at Roland Garros back in 2002, with his best Slam effort three quarter-final appearances – twice at Wimbledon and once at the US Open.

His 18th successive French Open campaign didn't last long though, losing 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 to lucky loser Sergiy Stakhovsky out on Court Six.

Ace-happy Pliskova



Kristyna Pliskova sent down 15 aces against Serena Williams on Court Philippe Chatrier, the most hit against the great American since such records began to kept in 2008.

It still wasn't enough to even get a set off the 23-time Grand Slam champion, though, as Williams powered down 13 aces of her own in a 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 win.

Delight for Mattek-Sands after horror injury

Colourful American Bethanie Mattek-Sands claimed an emotional first Tour-level singles win since suffering a horrific knee injury at Wimbledon last July.

The 33-year-old, now ranked 202, beat Johanna Larsson 6-4, 6-3 out on Court 14.

A long time waiting for Duckworth

Australian James Duckworth played his first Tour-level match since the 2017 Australian Open after suffering from a foot injury which required surgery.

Now ranked 1,072 in the world, the 26-year-old Duckworth was handed a match against world number four Marin Cilic on Court Philippe Chatrier, equipping himself well but falling to a 6-3, 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) defeat.

Who's saying what

"I call it like my Wakanda-inspired catsuit. It's really fun. Although we designed it way before the (Black Panther) movie, but still, it kind of reminds me of that. It was comfortable. I tried it on a couple of times before. Hadn't tried it on in a long time, like, over a month. So I was just winging it in the last minute."

– Serena Williams on her eye-catching black catsuit.

"I don't know. I mean, I'm definitely here to compete and do the best that I can do, obviously. I'm not putting any pressure on myself as I normally do. I think deep down we all know the answer to that."

– Former world number one Serena isn't looking to far ahead

"That's expected first Grand Slam back. Nike does a really good job of making statements."

– Maria Sharapova on Serena's outfit.

"Off the menu, I try to practice with my team. It's definitely a goal for me to get fluent in French, but it's a process, you know. I'm learning a bit of Italian, bit of French, a bit of everything."

– Rising star Denis Shapovalov hoping to become multilingual.

"So it's a serve that recreational players don't really have the luxury of having. I mean, of course I'm big, but it's something I've done my whole life. It's like a golfer hitting a 150-yard shot right online every single time."

– Big-serving John Isner attempts to explain how to produce a kick serve.

"No, I don't know her. I'm going to look her up, but I don't know her."

– Former champion Garbine Muguruza will enter into the unknown in the second round against French wildcard and World no. 257 Fiona Ferro.

Numbers up



486 – Days since Serena Williams played her previous Grand Slam match – a final victory over sister Venus at the 2017 Australian Open.

451 – Serena's ranking after her lengthy absence.

4 – Amount of set points saved by Rafael Nadal in his entertaining victory over lucky loser Simone Bolelli.

80 – Wins for Nadal at Roland Garros in his career. He has only lost twice.

6 – Sharapova lost six games in a row to World no. 133 Richel Hogenkamp as she fell 3-0 down in the deciding set, but then won six on the spin to claim victory.