French Open 2018, Day 13 Highlights: Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem enter final; Sloane Stephens spends day off with press

French Open headlines and top quotes on Friday, the 13th day of the 2018 tournament:

Headlines

Nadal demolishes Del Potro to reach 11th Roland Garros final

Nadal to face Thiem for title

Thiem ends Cecchinato fairytale

Nadal in 24th Grand Slam final; Thiem in first

Who's saying what

"I love what I am doing. I love the competition. I love the sport. If it's not that way, it's sure that I will not be here after all these years."

— Rafael Nadal on his longevity

"It is almost impossible to beat Rafa. He's too strong. He's improving his backhand a lot. That's why he's the No 1 and beating all the guys."

— Juan Martin del Potro after his straight sets loss to Nadal

"I need to regenerate and have a good breakfast to keep up my good level. Full power on Sunday."

— Dominic Thiem

"It's not always fun. Today is my off day, and I'm spending it with you guys. It's not ideal, but it's what comes with winning. So it's not too bad."

— Women's finalist Sloane Stephens whose day off was ruined when required to carry out media duties

Numbers up

85 — wins at Roland Garros for Nadal against just two losses.

11 — finals in Paris for Nadal, equalling Roger Federer's record for 11 at Wimbledon.

14/17 — Nadal won 14 of the last 17 games played against Del Potro.