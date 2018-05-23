You are here:
French Open 2018: Ankita Raina crashes out after straight-set defeat to Evgeniya Rodina in first round of qualifying

May 23, 2018

Paris: India's Ankita Raina crashed out of the the French Open qualifiers with a 3-6, 6-7 defeat at the hands of Evgeniya Rodina of Russia in the women's singles first round on Tuesday.

File image of India's Ankita Raina. Reuters

After losing the first set, Ankita came back strongly against her 10th seeded opponent and took the second to the tie-breaker which she eventually lost. The contest lasted one hour and 41 minutes.

On Monday, Sumit Nagal lost to 10th seed Slovakian Martin Klizan 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the men's singles first round. Ramkumar, who was seeded 12th lost to World No 225 Jay Clarke 3-6, 7-5, 1-6 in an hour and 51 minutes.

The only Indian left in qualifying is Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who defeated Italian Salvatore Caruso in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 to enter the second round.

Gunneswaran faces 32nd seed Marcelo Arevalo from El Salvador on Wednesday.

Yuki Bhambri has earned direct entry into the single's main draw after breaking into top-100.

The main draw of the tournament will be held from 27 May to 10 June.

With inputs from PTI


