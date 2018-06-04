You are here:
French Open 2018: Angelique Kerber storms into quarter-finals with win over Caroline Garcia

Sports Reuters Jun 04, 2018 22:23:41 IST

Paris: Angelique Kerber ended the French presence in the singles' draws at Roland Garros when she saw off seventh seed Caroline Garcia 6-2 6-3 in the fourth round on Monday.

The German former World No 1, seeded 12th, played from the back of the court throughout the match, making it impossible for her 24-year-old opponent to develop her attacking game.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2018 Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates winning her fourth round match against France's Caroline Garcia REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol - RC15B94920F0

Angelique Kerber celebrates winning her fourth-round match against Caroline Garcia. Reuters

Double Grand Slam champion Kerber will next face World No 1 Simona Halep after the Romanian demolished Belgian Elise Mertens 6-2 6-1.

Kerber only hit 11 winners but Garcia made 36 unforced errors, meaning the German was never under too much pressure.

Garcia had reached two semi-finals in top-tier events on clay this season, but in front of her home fans on Court Suzanne Lenglen she was unable to produce her best tennis.

The Frenchwoman briefly threatened a comeback when she pulled a break back for 5-3 after saving four match points, but then sent a routine forehand wide on the fifth match point in the following game.

"I'm happy to be through, she has played really well in the last few months," Kerber said of Garcia, who had reached the quarter-finals last year.

All of the French players in the men's singles draw were knocked out of the tournament before reaching the fourth round.


