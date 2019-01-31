French League Cup: Lebo Mothiba's brace powers Strasbourg past Bordeaux to first major final since 2005

Paris: South African Lebo Mothiba scored twice as Strasbourg fought back to beat Bordeaux 3-2 in the French League Cup last four on Wednesday to reach their first major final since 2005.

Strasbourg, who are bidding to pull clear in second on the all-time list behind Paris Saint-Germain with a fourth League Cup title, will face Guingamp in the final on 30 March in Lille.

Ligue 1's bottom club Guingamp edged out struggling Monaco on penalties on Tuesday in Leonardo Jardim's first match back in charge of the principality club since replacing the sacked Thierry Henry.

Bordeaux, who lost at Strasbourg in the league on Saturday, got off to a perfect start at the Stade de la Meinau as Younousse Sankhare lashed home a left-footed volley from a corner, but the hosts fought back in the second half.

Ludovic Ajorque levelled just three minutes after the restart, and Mothiba tapped in full-back Kenny Lala's cross to give Strasbourg a 55th-minute lead.

The 23-year-old Mothiba put his side within touching distance of a final spot on the hour mark as he nodded in Ajorque's headed pass, scoring his 10th goal of the season.

Jimmy Briand gave Bordeaux hope as he slotted home in the 82nd minute after a rapid counter-attack.

But Strasbourg, who sit fifth in Ligue 1, held on to continue their excellent season, less than eight years since reforming in the French fifth tier after financial difficulties.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.