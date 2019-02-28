French Cup: Memphis Depay ends three and a half month goal drought in Lyon's quarter-final win over Caen

Paris: Former Manchester United star Memphis Depay ended his three and a half month goal drought on Wednesday when he was on target in Lyon's 3-1 French Cup win over Caen.

Dutch international Depay hadn't scored since netting twice in a 4-2 win over Guingamp on 10 November.

But he ended that unwanted streak on Wednesday as Lyon moved into the semi-finals of a tournament they haven't won since 2012.

Jason Denayer and Maxwel Cornet gave Lyon a 2-0 lead before Casimir Ninga pulled one back for Caen off the crossbar in the 78th minute.

That set the stage for Depay to settle Lyon nerves with his team's third goal from a free-kick seven minutes from time.

In the night's other quarter-final, Rennes, on a high after making the Europa League last-16, defeated second division Orleans 2-0.

On Tuesday, Paris Saint-Germain continued their bid for a fifth straight French Cup as Angel Di Maria scored twice in a comfortable 3-0 win over Dijon at the Parc des Princes.

Thomas Tuchel's men remain on course for a historic treble, as they also lead Ligue 1 by 17 points with a game in hand and will take a 2-0 advantage over Manchester United into the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie next week.

