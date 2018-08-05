You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Free-scoring Liverpool run riot in 5-0 demolition of Napoli, goalkeeper Alisson keeps clean sheet in pre-season friendly

Sports Agence France-Presse Aug 05, 2018 16:06:35 IST

Dublin: Brazil goalkeeper Alisson kept a clean sheet Saturday on his Liverpool debut in a 5-0 demolition of Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli in Dublin.

Last year's Premier League top goalscorer Mohamed Salah was on of five players who scored against Napoli. AFP

Last year's Premier League top goalscorer Mohamed Salah was on of five players who scored against Napoli. AFP

James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum both scored inside the opening 10 minutes at the Aviva Stadium in Liverpool's penultimate pre-season friendly. Liverpool lost Milner to a clash of heads with Napoli defender Mario Rui early in the second half in an incident that left the former England international needing 15 stitches.

Mohamed Salah, who hit 32 Premier League goals last term — a record for a 38-game season, added a third for Jurgen Klopp's men just before the hour.

Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno rounded out the scoring as Alisson, who joined from Roma in a deal worth up to £67 million ($88 million) last month, was relatively untested. Liverpool conclude their pre-season at home to Torino on Tuesday before launching their Premier League campaign on 12 August against West Ham.


Updated Date: Aug 05, 2018 16:06 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores