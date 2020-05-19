Free GTAV download crashes Epic Games' online store; 2K gives golf another shot after teaming up with PGA Tour

Website and server crashes are a nightmare for games developers, simply because a steady and stable online store is essential for its very survival. Yet, last week, that’s exactly what happened when Epic Games put up GTAV (Grand Theft Auto V) as a free game.

A massive increase in number of people accessing the online store led to a spate of issues including errors during downloading games, slow downloads and the online store even went down for a while, before resuming operations.

The crash of the online store was surprising but the demand for GTAV was expected. It was one of the most popular titles available on the online store despite being a paid title, which was sold at $24.99. The game was developed in 2013 by Rockstar Games and has remained a widely popular game till date.

Epic Games, a well-known game developer, based out of South Carolina in the United States, has for some time being giving away a free game every week for sometime on its online store. It is a different game every week and it is a hugely popular offer in the world of esports.

🚘🚨 THE VAULT HAS BEEN OPENED 🚨🚘 We're kicking off the #EpicMegaSale this year with something big: @RockstarGames' best-selling, award-winning Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition is FREE on the Epic Games Store until May 21! https://t.co/Fx1ObWkJkm pic.twitter.com/xItT5rCVqN — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 15, 2020

Steam, another developer, also makes available a free game every now and then. But Steam’s offers are often limited to playing the game ‘free’ during the week, or a free trial weekend. While Epic Games is allowing the user to keep it as a freebie.

GTAV puts players into the roles of a young of a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath who must work together to pull of a series of dangerous and incredible heists to survive in a dangerous city.

The game pits the players against a wide assortment of dangerous characters and even law enforcement during the heists. The game also includes an online component and players compete against each other in this ever-changing online environment where they attempt to compete against other players to climb higher in the ranks of the in game criminal underworld.

In another big news, the PGA Tour, the world’s most lucrative and biggest golf tour in the world, teamed up with 2K, another game developer, to release PGA Tour 2K21. The game will feature Justin Thomas, former World No 1, the 2017 FedExCup champion and 2017 PGA Championship winner as the cover player for this game.

Thomas, a close friend of Tiger Woods, was quoted, saying, “Being chosen to be the first-ever cover athlete for the premiere PGA TOUR 2K game is a tremendous honour.” He added, “I’m excited to join the 2K family and challenge players everywhere on the digital links.”

The game is slated to be released on 21 August 2020, by which time, the Tour might also resume live golf. Live golf on PGA Tour is slated to resume on 11 June, but without spectators for the first four events.

The game, 2K21 is in some ways a continuation to the PGA Tour series of games that were made by EA until 2015, when they dropped their licence with the PGA Tour.

Fans on various forums have expressed apprehension that this series might get the same treatment from 2K that games like the NBA 2K and WWE 2K have been given. If this is the case, we may see a large number of micro-transactions within the game that take away from the player experience.

Along with this is the fact that this would be the second time that 2K is taking a shot as at a golf game which is licensed by PGA Tour. In 2018, 2K published the game The Golf Club 2019. Needless to say, the game failed to impress anyone. Most reviewers gave the game very average scores. But who knows, in these times of a pandemic, the games might get a better response from the fans.