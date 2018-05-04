You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

France's Laurent Koscielny doubtful for FIFA World Cup 2018 after suffering Achilles injury in Europa League semi-final

Sports AFP May 04, 2018 09:14:37 IST

Madrid: Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny looks set to miss the World Cup after the France international suffered an Achilles injury during Thursday's Europa League semi-final defeat by Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny reacts after sustaining an injury. Reuters

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny reacts after sustaining an injury. Reuters

The 32-year-old centre-back was stretchered off in tears after just 12 minutes of his side's 1-0 second-leg loss at the Wanda Metropolitano, with manager Arsene Wenger confirming he faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

"It doesn't look very good, it's his Achilles," said Wenger.

"You can always hope for a miracle in the scan but the first signs don't look very good.

"It looks that it could be ruptured but I am a bit cautious because nobody can say that just by looking at him. If he has a ruptured Achilles, his chances (for the World Cup) are non-existent. We will know more after the scan."

The injury is a big blow to France coach Didier Deschamps, with his side to begin their World Cup campaign on 16 June against Australia in Kazan.

Koscielny has made 51 international appearances for France since making his debut in 2011 and has been a regular starter under Deschamps.


Updated Date: May 04, 2018 09:14 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores