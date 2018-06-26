

Preview: Faced with a must-win situation, Australia will be wary of a wounded Peru when they lock horns in their final group stage match of the FIFA World Cup in Sochi on Tuesday.

Despite all the plaudits for their admirable displays against Denmark and France, the Australians, with just a single point in their kitty, are expected to come hard at their South American opponents, who are already eliminated from the ongoing football extravaganza.

Placed third in Group C, the Australians must beat Peru if they're to have any hope of reaching the second round, while also hoping France do them a favour and topple Denmark in the other Group C match.

If those two results are achieved, it will then mean goal difference, goals scored and even the number of yellow and red cards accrued by Australia and Denmark could come into play.

In the other clash of the day, comfortably placed atop Group C and already qualified for the knockouts, France will attempt to finish off their first round assignments with a win over Denmark when they face off in their final group stage clash on Tuesday.

A draw against Denmark will also keep France atop the group as they hope for a potentially more favourable meeting with likely second-place finishers in Group D — Argentina or Nigeria — as Croatia are likely to top Group D after winning their opening two matches.

Denmark, on the other hand, will advance with a draw but a defeat, paired with an Australia win against Peru, could send them packing.

Going into Tuesday's tie, it will be interesting to see if France will be keen to rest some key players before the knockout stage.

With inputs from IANS

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the Points Table of FIFA World Cup 2018​