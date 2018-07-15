France vs Croatia final: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2018 football match, live streaming on SonyLIV, coverage on TV

Croatia will hope that their fierce desperation to accomplish the greatest sporting achievement in the nation’s short life will enable them to lift their battered bodies for one, last assault on France in Sunday’s World Cup final.

Equally desperate, which is how it should, of course, be in the final, are a classy French team still stinging from the pain of losing the European Championship final on home soil two years ago and are in no mood for a repeat.

Appearing in the final for the first time, Croatia bring a rare fresh face to the pinnacle of the planet’s most-watched sporting event.

The Balkan country of four million is the 13th team to reach a final but will seek to join an even more exclusive club of eight who have won the trophy.

They start as strong outsiders against a French team seeking their second title following their triumph on home soil in 1998.

All three of Croatia’s knockout games in Russia have gone to extra-time while France, who also have an extra day’s rest, completed theirs in regulation.

Croatia are in the final after coming from behind in all three knockout games, while France have not trailed in any of their six matches.

France know that keeping Luka Modric quiet is their key challenge, and in N’Golo Kante, they have the perfect man to do it.

That is not to say that France do not have their own deadly weapons, with teenager Kylian Mbappe arguably the most exciting talent in the tournament.

Like many a final before, Sunday’s showdown might begin as a battle of skill, but is likely to be decided by the battle of will.

Here is all you need to know about watching the 2018 FIFA World Cup final live:

When and where will the match be played?

The final between France and Croatia will be played on 15 July at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

How do I watch the match live?

The match will be shown live on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD.

What time will the live coverage start?

The closing ceremony will be held before the match at 8.00 pm. The final match will start at 8.30 pm.

Where can I follow the matches online?

The matches will be streamed live on SonyLIV. You can also follow live updates at firstpost.com.

