Croatia face France in Moscow on Sunday attempting to win their first World Cup while Didier Deschamps' side are aiming to land their second title two decades on from their triumph on home soil.
France will also be spurred on by trying to put behind them the bitter disappointment of losing the Euro 2016 final to Portugal in Paris.
It is a final few people anticipated when football's global showpiece kicked off four weeks ago.
Croatia have brought joy to their Balkan nation of just four million people by defying the odds to progress to the final while reigning champions Germany, then Argentina and Brazil all fell by the wayside in Russia.
They have been inspired by mercurial midfielder Luka Modric while coach Zlatko Dalic, who only took over last year with the squad in chaos, has coaxed remarkable performances from his team.
Deschamps would become only the third man to win the World Cup as both a player and a manager – he was captain when France lifted the World Cup in 1998.
His France side, spearheaded by 19-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe and the more seasoned Antoine Griezmann, are the favourites.
Paul Pogba has finally become a leader in midfield for France and N'Golo Kante has excelled in doing the tireless work that allows his teammates to shine, while Samuel Umtiti and Raphael Varane are the nucleus of a solid defence.
Les Bleus laboured through their group, beating Australia and Peru by the odd goal and drawing with Denmark in the only goalless game of the tournament.
Then they hit form, sweeping aside Argentina in a match which announced to the world that Mbappe is set to be an international superstar as he scored twice and outshone Lionel Messi.
But apart from that 4-3 win, France have played like a Deschamps side, with the emphasis on defence.
On the streets
The cavernous 80,000-capacity Luzhniki Stadium will be the setting for the final, but the biggest celebrations will take place on the streets of the winning country.
Tens of thousands of people poured onto the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris after France's semi-final win against Belgium and expectations at home are high.
"Of course we know what's happening in France, all the more so after seeing all the images after the Belgium game," goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said on Saturday.
"But tomorrow we will be coming up against opponents of great quality. They deserve to be in the final just as much as us.
"They have demonstrated their worth and that they have the physical and mental resources to go and win it."
Croatia have shown impressive resolve to withstand three successive matches that went to extra-time -- Mario Mandzukic's winner in the 109th minute defeated England in the semi-final on Wednesday.
Dalic said on Saturday he was prepared to make changes for the final if any of his players have failed to recover from their exertions.
"Tomorrow is the World Cup final. Simply, the players know what that is," the coach said.
"One thing that brings me happiness is that all my players tell me if they are not 100 percent fit.
"They know what is at stake, but if they are unable to give their all they will tell us."
Ivan Perisic, who scored and set up Mandzukic's winner against England, was among five Croatian players to miss training on Friday.
"We need relaxation and rest to gain freshness for tomorrow," Dalic said.
"We have some minor injuries, minor problems, and I hope my players will be ready. If not, I have great players on the bench who will be raring to go."
The last time the two nations met in a World Cup was in the 1998 semi-final when two Lilian Thuram goals sunk a Croatian side playing in their first World Cup as an independent nation.
Win or lose, this Croatia team are already national heroes for improving on the 1998 team's performance.
Belgium proved too strong for England in Saturday's third-place playoff as Thomas Meunier and Eden Hazard scored in Saint Petersburg and the Belgians bettered the achievement of their 1986 team.
England's Harry Kane looked tired and did not add to his six goals in the tournament, although he remains the favourite to win the Golden Boot for top scorer, barring a remarkable performance from Mbappe or Griezmann in the final -- both are on three goals.
Despite coming close to reaching their first World Cup for 52 years, England coach Gareth Southgate said that "against the very best teams we've come up short".
Russia's Putin among leaders to attend World Cup final
Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the World Cup final between France and Croatia in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin will be joined by several world leaders, including France's Emmanuel Macron, Croatian Prime Minister Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani of Qatar, where sport's largest event will next be held in 2022.
Non-political guests will include 100-metre world record holder Usain Bolt and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.
Beset by delays in finishing stadiums and infrastructure in the build up to the tournament -- and amid fears of the type of racism or hooliganism that has plagued the Russian game in recent decades -- the World Cup is roundly being viewed as a huge success for Russia.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino, whose organisation has been dogged by allegations of corruption and impropriety, said Friday that Russia 2018 had been the "best World Cup ever", adding that the whole world "fell in love with Russia" for hosting the tournament.
Can Zlatko Dalic's Croatia make most of their once-in-a-lifetime opportunity?
Croatia feverishly prepared Saturday for its first ever World Cup final as the small Balkan nation swells with pride at its team's performance and firmly believes they can win against France.
Red-and-white chequerboard patterns are everywhere, on car hoods, in shop windows, trams, buses as well as on jerseys worn by waiters, shop workers or TV presenters.
Butchers arranged their meat in red-and-white displays while a Zagreb beauty salon postponed offering French manicures until Monday in a sign of support to the national team.
"What was Brazil once, is Croatia now... Croatia are the world champions!" say the words of a newly-popular song aired by radio and TV stations to boost morale.
T-shirts with the caption "Croatia World Cup winners - Russia 2018," are on sale, while waiters in a Zagreb bar have been "drawing" portraits of Croatian players on the froth of coffees.
"The squad's success is an inspiration... it has brought optimism that has cast its spell over the whole society," said Gordana Deranja, head of the Croatian employers' association.
Newspapers in the approximately four-million-population country were ecstatic, praising the team known in Croatian as "Vatreni" (the Fiery Ones), whose achievement of reaching football's pinnacle has not been seen for such a small nation since Uruguay's titles in 1930 and 1950.
By beating England to make the final, Croatia have now surpassed the achievements of the team that finished third at the 1998 World Cup in France.
Excited fans in Zagreb have been warming up for the decider by visiting a museum showcasing the country's football history.
Called "Budi Ponosan" ("Be Proud" in Croatian), the museum guides visitors through famous matches and football milestones with the help of displays, video clips and radio commentaries of famous matches.
Tens of thousands of Croatians are expected to watch the match which kicks off at 5:00 pm (1500 GMT) on giant screens in squares and bars throughout the Adriatic country.
About 8,000 people were expected to watch in an ancient Roman amphitheatre in the northern port of Pula, an organiser said.
'Once in a lifetime'
"Tomorrow there will be 4.5 million of us on the pitch!" read the front page of Novi List quoting Ivan Rakitic, who struck the decisive penalties in shootouts against Denmark and Russia to help seal Croatia's final berth.
An additional 1,230 tickets for the final in Moscow were sold out half an hour after being released overnight, state-run HRT television reported Saturday.
Tickets for 10 charter flights for Moscow carrying about 2,000 fans have been snapped up, while authorities in Zagreb have worked overtime to issue more than 4,300 passports since the quarter-finals.
Outside the capital, World Cup fever is also rampant.
"We expect a major fight and a major victory," said Mario Vincelj, from Novo Selo, a tiny village some 60 kilometres (37 miles) south from Zagreb near the local inn whose owner is offering roasted suckling pigs for free to clients Sunday.
"The French are bigger, stronger ... our players are tired, but we know that tomorrow they will leave their hearts on the pitch," said Vincelj.
The match will be a "historic moment for the country. It happens once in a lifetime", he added.
Leading Croatian politicians have also been leveraging the team's success to promote the country.
President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic gave a Croatia jersey to British Prime Minister Theresa May before the semi-final against England, while visiting US Secretary of Defence James Mattis posed Friday with a football scarf given him by his Croatian counterpart.
Regardless of the result in Moscow, the team will be given a heroes' welcome in Zagreb Monday, with more than 100,000 people expected.
Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic urged employers to allow their workers leave their jobs earlier Monday to attend what he called a "magnificent welcome party".
And if Croatia win, the government is considering declaring Monday a day off, while the president will formally honour Dalic and the players.
Meanwhile, the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) joked on Twitter.
"Hey French team! Just to make sure - Lilian Thuram is not in your World Cup squad this year, right?"
The defender scored twice for France – his only two international goals – in their 2-1 win over Croatia in the 1998 semi-finals
