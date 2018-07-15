Football world cup 2018

France vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2018 final in Moscow, LIVE football score and updates: France beat Croatia to win title

Sports FP Sports Jul 15, 2018 22:56:11 IST
  • 22:56 (IST)

    Harry Kane with most goals in the tournament

  • 22:55 (IST)

    Hazard comes second

  • 22:53 (IST)

    Modric the best

    Kylian Mbappe is the best young player of the tournament. 

    Luka Modric is the best player of the tournament, 

  • 22:49 (IST)

    How under-rated is this player? 

  • 22:43 (IST)

    He's not going anywhere. He's here to stay.

  • 22:41 (IST)

    A proud and a happy president 

  • 22:40 (IST)

    This is some stat! 

  • 22:39 (IST)

    Croatia dominated but France win the World Cup

  • 22:35 (IST)

    Fabulous five weeks, agreed!

  • 22:33 (IST)

    FRA 4-2 CRO

    Croatia are heartbroken, as evidenced by the tears in their players' eyes but they must be very proud of the effort that they showcased this summer in Russia. They were one of the dark horses before the commencement of the World Cup, but the fashion in which their golden generation orchestrated this campaign will go down as their legacy.

  • 22:32 (IST)

    Golden Boot winner! 

  • 22:30 (IST)

    FRA 4-2 CRO

    France win the World Cup with a memorable 4-2 victory through two classic goals from Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe. Croatia fought valiantly, but their errors at the back and the menacing French attack was too much for their defenders to handle. Lloris' shocking error had raised the Croatian hopes in between, but France are deserving winners.

    While many have struggled to find the right balance between a nuanced attack and a resolute defence, Didier Deschamps has struck gold by sticking to his ideology and slowly implementing it among a set of humble yet talented players committed to a single cause.

  • 22:29 (IST)

    FRA 4-2 CRO

    Disappointed with the choice of man of the match again today. For me it was Pogba all the way. But who cares? France are world champions. Russia 2018 is done and dusted. It's been a great, long, hectic month here. Time to get some sleep. Dosvidaniya from Moscow. 

  • 22:27 (IST)

     Didier Deschamps, take a bow! 

  • 22:24 (IST)

    FULL-TIME! FRA 4-2 CRO

    FRANCE ARE CHAMPIONS! 
     
    This is the second time they clinched the FIFA World Cup trophy. A day to remember for them! 
     
     

  • 22:23 (IST)

    90+4' FRA 4-2 CRO

    A friend of mine who goes to the bookmakers just texted me to say if I had put a month's wages on a France v Croatia final, with France to win, I could've have retired at the final whistle. With the exciting prospect of a winter world cup in Qatar up next, maybe it wouldn't have been a bad idea. As things stand though, my winnings are at 2000 rupees from the office sweepstakes. 

  • 22:22 (IST)

    90+2' FRA 4-2 CRO

    Yellow card for Vrasaljko for his challenge on Griezmann. Mbappe takes the free-kick quickly and finds Pogba in the box but the midfielder comes up with a bad effort. 

  • 22:19 (IST)

    90' FRA 4-2 CRO

    France have been controlling the tempo of the game at their will and even the presence of Modric and Rakitic cannot dent the French rear-guard action. The Croatian hopes are on the verge of disappearing.
     
    Five minutes of stoppage time.
     

  • 22:17 (IST)

    88' FRA 4-2 CRO

    86 minutes 28 seconds. SUBASIC MAKES A SAVE! 

  • 22:15 (IST)

    87' FRA 4-2 CRO

    I was at the deathmatch at the Maracana four years. And the disaster of St Denis in 2016. Finally we have witnessed a final that has really deserved to be called that. With 5 minutes plus injury time left, if the team's decide to call it here I think most of us would take that. Aepur game. 

  • 22:12 (IST)

    84' FRA 4-2 CRO

    Croatia are emulating peak-Barcelona as they pass the ball around beautifully but the final product is lacking from Modric and co. Time is running out for the Croats who need another moment of magic or two.

    Rakitic releases Phaca with a beautiful ball over the French defence but the substitute's first touch is poor.

  • 22:12 (IST)

    The pressure of playing a big match? 

  • 22:09 (IST)

    81' FRA 4-2 CRO

    Giroud's night is over. He's replaced by Lyon's Nabil Fekir. 

  • 22:08 (IST)

    81' FRA 4-2 CRO

    Pogba has really turned up today. Goal aside, he has played the role of leader in the middle of the park. Covering his defence when needed and providing an alternative outlet on the offinsive. My man of the match.

  • 22:08 (IST)

    80' FRA 4-2 CRO

    France have shut shop here while Croatia remain persistent with their forays into the opposition third. The Frenchmen have been immaculate about maintaining their shape though, so much that the likes of Rakitic and Modric are pushed into the wide channels to make things happen for Croatia.

  • 22:07 (IST)

    77' FRA 4-2 CRO

    So close form Rakitic. He goes for the shot from a tight angle. A deflection takes the ball away. This match is far from being done. 

  • 22:05 (IST)

    Some achievement! 

  • 22:04 (IST)

    Destined for greatness! 

  • 22:01 (IST)

    73' FRA 4-2 CRO

    Croatia had the wind taken out of their sails with Mbappe's goal, but Lloris' mistake has given the Vatreni a perfect stage to mount a comeback with twenty minutes to go.
     
    France make another change. Matuidi will make way for Corentin Tolisso as Deschamps looks to lock down their advantage.

  • 22:00 (IST)

    71' FRA 4-2 CRO

    Change for Croatia. Rebic is coming off. Kramaric replaces him. An attacking substitution by Croatia. 

  • 21:59 (IST)

    70' FRA 4-2 CRO

    It isn't over until it is. Hugo Lloris with a shocker as he miscues and passes to Mandzukic who was chasing down a back pass and Croatia still have a sliver of hope.

  • 21:58 (IST)

    GOAL !

    69' FRA 4-2 CRO

    And all of a sudden, Mandzukic gets a goal courtesy of a terrible, terrible error from Hugo Lloris. 
     
     

  • 21:56 (IST)

    68' FRA 4-1 CRO

    France are on a rout here in Moscow. Terrific stuff from Mbappe as he picks up a gap of his choice to score France's fourth of the night.

  • 21:55 (IST)

    65' FRA 4-1 CRO

    Mbappe, you genius! 
     
    He gets the ball from Hernandez, takes his time hits a low-shot from outside the box to make it four goals for his team. 
     
    Game over? 
     
     

  • 21:53 (IST)

    62' FRA 3-1 CRO

    And, all of a sudden, Mbappe has turned it own. His pace got him on to a superb speculative ball out right. Played it in to Greizmann who, calm as you like, set it up for Pogba. And you cannot give that sort of player two attempts from that sort of range. Croatia have it all to do now. 

  • 21:50 (IST)

    61' FRA 3-1 CRO

    Croatia were slowly growing into the game, like they have done repeatedly in their previous knockout fixtures, but a Paul Pogba strike will surely seal the scoreline in France's favour now. Mbappe's excellent work in the penalty area results in the ball reaching Paul Pogba whose first shot is blocked, but his second shot is a classic goal to give France a solid advantage.

  • 21:50 (IST)

    GOAL !

    59' FRA 3-1 CRO

    POGBAAAAAAAAA! 
     
    Pogba with a brilliant ball to Mbappe who uses his pace and goes into the box. He beats his marker and passes it to Griezmann, who gives it back to Pogba. The Manchester United midfielder takes one shot but it's blocked. He gets a second chance with a rebound and he finishes it off with his left-foot. 

  • 21:47 (IST)

    Everything! 

  • 21:44 (IST)

    56' FRA 2-1 CRO

    We are three goals into this game but it feels like that Lloris save in the 47th minutes was the first tough one either keeper has had to make. Subasic certainly has not been bothered yet, but has still conceded two. 

    A pitch invasion at the world cup final in Russia. People are either incredibly brave, or incredibly stupid. In this case it's most definitely the latter.  

  • 21:43 (IST)

    55' FRA 2-1 CRO

    Kylian Mbappe has arrived to the party - a little late for the star teenager, but with aplomb. He skips past Domagoj Vida with a sudden burst of pace and gets his shot off even though he is disbalanced only for Subasic to come off his line and save the shot.

  • 21:43 (IST)

    54' FRA 2-1 CRO

    Surprising change for France. Steven Nzonsi replaces N'Golo Kante. 

  • 21:42 (IST)

    52' FRA 2-1 CRO

    Mbappe shows his pace as he runs past Vida and hits a shot. Subasic, though, is at the right spot to save it. 
     
    Oh there's stoppage of play. Looks like one or two fans made their way into the pitch. 

  • 21:39 (IST)

    51' FRA 2-1 CRO

    Croatia are really threatening Lloris' goal right from the start of the second half of play. First, Rebic's stunning shot is saved by the France custodian and right after, he has to clear a dangerous long ball from Brozovic.

  • 21:37 (IST)

    48' FRA 2-1 CRO

    Croatia attack straightaway as they bypass France's defensive shield with ease but Sime Vrsjalko's cross is easily collected by Lloris. The French counter immediately but with identical result as the ball ends up with Subasic.

  • 21:37 (IST)

    47' FRA 2-1 CRO

    Griezmann finds the space to hit one but it's straight to Subasic. Meanwhile. Rakitic puts a good ball to Rebic, who shoots it on target but Lloris gets a fingertips save.  
     

  • 21:35 (IST)

    46' FRA 2-1 CRO

    The second half gets underway with no changes to either side.

  • 21:34 (IST)

    46' FRA 2-1 CRO

    France start the second-half. No changes for both the teams. 

  • 21:32 (IST)

    Half-time! FRA 2-1 CRO

    It's been a pretty breakneck first 45 at the Luzhniki. Great to see the PA system and giant screens in the stadium acknowledge the efforts of the volunteers. The 97 percent Russian volunteer force has been involved with several aspects for organisation and execution here. As it was in Brazil four years ago, they have been excellent. Here's a picture of me with Om Mundhra, a 68-year old volunteer from Nagpur. Thank you for your service!  

  • 21:26 (IST)

    Solid left-footer! 

  • 21:25 (IST)

    The first-half stats

Croatia face France in Moscow on Sunday attempting to win their first World Cup while Didier Deschamps' side are aiming to land their second title two decades on from their triumph on home soil.

France's Kylian Mbappe and Luka Modric of Croatia. AFP

France will also be spurred on by trying to put behind them the bitter disappointment of losing the Euro 2016 final to Portugal in Paris.

It is a final few people anticipated when football's global showpiece kicked off four weeks ago.

Croatia have brought joy to their Balkan nation of just four million people by defying the odds to progress to the final while reigning champions Germany, then Argentina and Brazil all fell by the wayside in Russia.

They have been inspired by mercurial midfielder Luka Modric while coach Zlatko Dalic, who only took over last year with the squad in chaos, has coaxed remarkable performances from his team.

Deschamps would become only the third man to win the World Cup as both a player and a manager – he was captain when France lifted the World Cup in 1998.

His France side, spearheaded by 19-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe and the more seasoned Antoine Griezmann, are the favourites.

Paul Pogba has finally become a leader in midfield for France and N'Golo Kante has excelled in doing the tireless work that allows his teammates to shine, while Samuel Umtiti and Raphael Varane are the nucleus of a solid defence.

Les Bleus laboured through their group, beating Australia and Peru by the odd goal and drawing with Denmark in the only goalless game of the tournament.

Then they hit form, sweeping aside Argentina in a match which announced to the world that Mbappe is set to be an international superstar as he scored twice and outshone Lionel Messi.

But apart from that 4-3 win, France have played like a Deschamps side, with the emphasis on defence.

On the streets

The cavernous 80,000-capacity Luzhniki Stadium will be the setting for the final, but the biggest celebrations will take place on the streets of the winning country.

Tens of thousands of people poured onto the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris after France's semi-final win against Belgium and expectations at home are high.

"Of course we know what's happening in France, all the more so after seeing all the images after the Belgium game," goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said on Saturday.

"But tomorrow we will be coming up against opponents of great quality. They deserve to be in the final just as much as us.

"They have demonstrated their worth and that they have the physical and mental resources to go and win it."

Croatia have shown impressive resolve to withstand three successive matches that went to extra-time -- Mario Mandzukic's winner in the 109th minute defeated England in the semi-final on Wednesday.

Dalic said on Saturday he was prepared to make changes for the final if any of his players have failed to recover from their exertions.

"Tomorrow is the World Cup final. Simply, the players know what that is," the coach said.

"One thing that brings me happiness is that all my players tell me if they are not 100 percent fit.

"They know what is at stake, but if they are unable to give their all they will tell us."

Ivan Perisic, who scored and set up Mandzukic's winner against England, was among five Croatian players to miss training on Friday.

"We need relaxation and rest to gain freshness for tomorrow," Dalic said.

"We have some minor injuries, minor problems, and I hope my players will be ready. If not, I have great players on the bench who will be raring to go."

The last time the two nations met in a World Cup was in the 1998 semi-final when two Lilian Thuram goals sunk a Croatian side playing in their first World Cup as an independent nation.

Win or lose, this Croatia team are already national heroes for improving on the 1998 team's performance.

Belgium proved too strong for England in Saturday's third-place playoff as Thomas Meunier and Eden Hazard scored in Saint Petersburg and the Belgians bettered the achievement of their 1986 team.

England's Harry Kane looked tired and did not add to his six goals in the tournament, although he remains the favourite to win the Golden Boot for top scorer, barring a remarkable performance from Mbappe or Griezmann in the final -- both are on three goals.

Despite coming close to reaching their first World Cup for 52 years, England coach Gareth Southgate said that "against the very best teams we've come up short".


