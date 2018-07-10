Preview: France look to return to the final of the World Cup for the first time since 2006, while Belgium look to confirm the promise of their 'golden generation' and reach the final for the first time.
The Belgians have won all five of their matches in Russia, scoring 14 goals and leaving Brazil and Japan by the wayside. In the quarter-final against Brazil they showed their adaptability and in the last-16 they showed their resilience by fighting back from 0-2 down against the Japanese.
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has shown that he can make changes to his system, using a 4-3-2-1 for most of the tournament, but adapting to a 4-3-3 to exploit Brazil's weaknesses down the flanks.
Martinez has succeeded where his predecessors failed by making the team greater than the sum of its parts. The Spaniard has shown great tactical pragmatism by setting up his side to suit the characteristics of his best players and exploit the weakness of opponents. This was exemplified in the team's 2-1 quarter-final victory over Brazil, when Kevin De Bruyne was deployed as a false nine while Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard where pulled wide.
It remains to be seen what system he will use against a French side that is rock solid in midfield. One change forced on Martinez is at right back where he will have to find a replacement for the suspended Thomas Meunier. Celtic's Dedryck Boyata may feature as a right-back.
Martinez dropped forward Dries Mertens against Brazil and fielded Nacer Chadli, who had scored the injury-time winning goal against Japan. Other midfield options include Marouane Fellaini, Axel Witsel and Yannick Carrasco.
The French drew one group game (against Denmark), but their World Cup has been one of constant progression built around goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, central defenders Raphael Varane and Samuel Umtiti and midfielders, N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba.
Olivier Giroud provides a focal point in attack. Add to that the pace of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, who will also drop back to help in the middle and Didier Deschamps has a team without any apparent weaknesses.
If Belgium persist with three central defenders, Deschamps will look to full-backs Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard to push forward and look to exploit spaces between the Belgian defensive trio of Vincent Kompany, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.
France will have to be wary of Eden Hazard and De Bruyne's pace on the break. Martinez and his players have already shown they can change their formation depending on their rivals and Tuesday promises to be an absorbing tactical battle.
Highlights
FULL-TIME! FRA 1-0 BEL
France are through to the World Cup final. Umtiti's second-half goal gets the job done for France.
Heartbreak for Belgium's golden generation.
51' FRA 1-0 BEL
Half-time FRA 0-0 BEL
The playing XI of both the teams are out
France: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez, Pogba, Kante, Matuidi, Griezmann, Giroud, Mbappe
Belgium: Coutois, Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen, Witsel, De Bruyne, Fellaini, Demble, Chadli, Lukaku, Hazard
Head-to-head record:
France have won 24 of 73 meetings since 1904, Belgium have won 30 and there have been 19 draws.
Of 11 competitive matches, Les Bleus have won five, lost three and drawn three. France routed Belgium 5-0 at Nantes in the group stage of the 1984 European Championship as Michel Platini scored a hat-trick, then won 4-2 in the third-place game of the 1986 World Cup. Emile Veinante scored in the first minute of France's 3-1 win in Paris in the Round of 16 at the 1938 World Cup.
France take on Belgium at 11.30 pm today at Saint Petersburg
The semi-final matchup of the European neighbours promises to be full of intrigue as France aim to return to the final for the first time since a Zinedine Zidane-led team did so in Germany in 2006.
Belgium will be seeking to break new ground by reaching the final for the first time in their history -- indeed they have only reached the semi-finals once before, in 1986.
The winner will face either Croatia or England, who play on Wednesday, in the final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday.
01:30 (IST)
01:29 (IST)
FULL-TIME! FRA 1-0 BEL
And that’s it! French players storm the pitch. Deschamps is dancing and Griezmann is in tears. Scenes of delirium: France will play the World Cup final on Sunday against the winner of tomorrow’s semi-final between England and Croatia. Axel Witsel looks utterly dejected. Ultimately, his team didn’t do enough to trouble a well-organised France. Belgium’s golden generation is just that - golden but not victorious. They reached the semis, but ultimately are not world beaters. Umtiti’s goal and France vintage defending was the difference between the two sides in a semi-final that won’t go down as a classic.
01:25 (IST)
FULL-TIME! FRA 1-0 BEL
France are through to the World Cup final. Umtiti's second-half goal gets the job done for France.
Heartbreak for Belgium's golden generation.
01:23 (IST)
90+5' FRA 1-0 BEL
01:22 (IST)
90+4' FRA 1-0 BEL
01:20 (IST)
90+2' FRA 1-0 BEL
01:19 (IST)
90' FRA 1-0 BEL
01:16 (IST)
88' FRA 1-0 BEL
Kante picks up a yellow card. Free-kick for Belgium as De Bruyne takes it and somehow, France clear it away.
Seconds later, Lukaku almost equalised but he fails to get his head on the way of the ball.
01:12 (IST)
86' FRA 1-0 BEL
Defensive move by Deschamps. He brings in Steven Nzonsi in place of Olivier Giroud.
01:12 (IST)
84' FRA 1-0 BEL
01:09 (IST)
81' FRA 1-0 BEL
01:06 (IST)
77' FRA 1-0 BEL
01:04 (IST)
01:02 (IST)
74' FRA 1-0 BEL
00:58 (IST)
70' FRA 1-0 BEL
00:53 (IST)
65' FRA 1-0 BEL
Mertens making quite an impact since he came on. Another good cross from the right and Fellaini's header is inches wide.
00:51 (IST)
64' FRA 1-0 BEL
Mbappe has been on fire! Imagine Neymar heading to the Spanish capital - you’d think PSG wouldn’t mind that at all with the new French princeling in prime form. He will be the face of French football for the next decade or so. That back heel to Giroud was both outrageous and gorgeous. Martinez reacts - Dembele offered little value to the team and makes way for Dries Mertens, who tends to thrive in the final third. Some trivia about Mertens: he is from my hometown (that's probably the only thing I share in common with him).
00:51 (IST)
61' FRA 1-0 BEL
Mertens off to a good start as he crosses the ball from right. France fail to clear the ball properly as De Bruyne aims for a volley from centre of the box. A terrible effort from him as Courtois gets hold of the ball.
On any other day, he would've buried that.
00:48 (IST)
60' FRA 1-0 BEL
00:46 (IST)
56' FRA 1-0 BEL
00:43 (IST)
54' FRA 1-0 BEL
00:39 (IST)
51' FRA 1-0 BEL
00:36 (IST)
48' FRA 0-0 BEL
00:34 (IST)
47' FRA 0-0 BEL
Take-ons attempted: 6. Take-ons completed: 6.
00:32 (IST)
46' FRA 0-0 BEL
it's time for second-half. No changes for both the teams.
00:24 (IST)
More stats from first half
00:20 (IST)
First-half stats
00:19 (IST)
Half-time FRA 0-0 BEL
00:18 (IST)
Half-time FRA 0-0 BEL
00:15 (IST)
45' FRA 0-0 BEL
Just one minute of additional time.
00:14 (IST)
43' FRA 0-0 BEL
Free-kick for France from 20 yards away. Griezmann takes aim, hits it straight to the wall.
00:11 (IST)
40' FRA 0-0 BEL
00:09 (IST)
39' FRA 0-0 BEL
00:06 (IST)
37' FRA 0-0 BEL
00:06 (IST)
35' FRA 0-0 BEL
00:05 (IST)
33' FRA 0-0 BEL
00:02 (IST)
31' FRA 0-0 BEL
Pavard's ball from the right meets Giroud, who bends low to get the header. He does really well but it's off the target.
00:00 (IST)
28' FRA 0-0 BEL
23:54 (IST)
24' FRA 0-0 BEL
23:53 (IST)
23' FRA 0-0 BEL
23:51 (IST)
21' FRA 0-0 BEL
23:50 (IST)
18' FRA 0-0 BEL
France's first shot on target. Matuidi with a thumping left-footer from outside the box. The ball goes straight to Courtois' hands.
Meanwhile, another scoring chance for Belgium. Hazard smashes one on target from left but Lloris saves it.
23:47 (IST)
17' FRA 0-0 BEL
23:46 (IST)
16' FRA 0-0 BEL
23:45 (IST)
15' FRA 0-0 BEL
23:44 (IST)
13' FRA 0-0 BEL
23:40 (IST)
10' FRA 0-0 BEL
France just can't get hold of the ball. Belgium are giving them no chance at the moment.
23:38 (IST)
8' FRA 0-0 BEL
23:37 (IST)
6' FRA 0-0 BEL
23:34 (IST)
3' FRA 0-0 BEL