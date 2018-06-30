Both Argentina and France will need to improve their respective forms when they meet in a Round of 16 clash at the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Kazan Arena on Saturday.
Despite boasting a squad overflowing with attacking talent, Argentina have struggled in their group matches. After being held 1-1 by Iceland in their campaign opener, the two-time World Cup winners were thrashed 0-3 by Croatia.
Facing a must-win contest against Nigeria in their last group match, Argentina were in real danger of being eliminated before Marcus Rojo scored a late winner to send them through.
Part of Argentina's woes have been Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi's inability to reproduce his club form for his country.
The diminutive genius has struggled to carry the pressure and weight of expectations that comes along with the Argentine jersey. With coach Jorge Sampaoli seeming to build his strategies around him, Messi's struggles have hurt the entire team.
Messi had however, delivered against Nigeria when he exploited some extra space allowed to him by the Africans' defence to score a brilliant opening goal. Argentina fans will be hoping for more of the same on Saturday.
The Argentine defence have also let the team down and had committed several glaring errors, specially against Iceland and Croatia. The poor form of the veteran Javier Mascherano must be giving sleepless nights to Sampaoli.
As a team, Argentina will have to do much better against France, who have, on paper at least, one of the most talented squads at this World Cup.
France have not fared any better. Placed in a relatively easy group, they struggled to beat Australia and Peru by narrow margins before being held to a goalless stalemate by Denmark.
They will face their first big test against Argentina. If N'golo Kante, Blaise Matuidi and Paul Pogba manage to impose themselves in the midfield, then things will get extremely tough for Argentina.
19:05 (IST)
But then, France have always managed to make it past the Round of 16 when they reached that stage
19:05 (IST)
History is on Argentina's side
19:04 (IST)
Argentina go about their warm-ups
And here are the Argentineans warming up.
19:02 (IST)
Record breaker!
18:58 (IST)
Team news!
Argentina stick to the same team which beat Nigeria, barring Gonzalo Higuaín who is replaced by Cristian Pavon. It seems like Messi will play in a central position today, as the nominal striker.
18:57 (IST)
Team news
France fields their strongest possible lineup after the goalless draw against Denmark. No place for Ousmane Dembele or Thomas Lemar, but they would be likely candidates to come on if the game is in the balance till late. Olivier Giroud is the furthermost positioned forward.
18:55 (IST)
France out for their warm-ups!
The French team is out, warming up inside a Kazan Arena which still has a few empty seats.
18:37 (IST)
Watch our correspondent Priyansh review today's FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches – France vs Argentina and Uruguay vs Portugal. Also discussing the group stage, the standout players in the tournament so far, what went wrong with Germany, and what went right with Belgium.
18:32 (IST)
17:30 (IST)
Two hours to go!
The first match of the knockout stages will be played by Argentina and France in the Kazan Arena at 7.30 pm IST.
16:36 (IST)
16:33 (IST)
Happy birthday, Ever Banega!
Banega, who is playing such a crucial role for Argentina in the midfield. celebrated his 30th birthday on the eve of this all-important clash.
15:35 (IST)
Just four hours to go for the first Round of 16 match!
A different version of the ball will be used for this phase of the World Cup. The Telstar Mechta will be used for the knockout stage starting on 30 June.
The football comes with a new vivid red design inspired by the colours of the host nation, as well as the rising heat of knockout stage football.
The name Mechta translates as ‘dream’ or ‘ambition’ in Russian and is constructed with the same design elements as the Telstar 18, the ball used throughout the group stage.
15:30 (IST)
History is on France's side
There is a good reason for Les Bleus to be confident ahead of this match: France have not lost to South American opposition at the FIFA World Cup for 40 years! Their last encounter with a CONMEBOL team at the big event was a 0-0 draw with Ecuador at Brazil 2014.
14:44 (IST)
French defender Presnel Kimpembe is confident that they will be able to score against Argentina
14:21 (IST)
Some more stats to warm you up before the blockbuster clash
- Didier Deschamps will become the France coach with the most games in charge when he sits on the bench for the 80th time, beating Raymond Domenech’s record.
- The fixture is the first between two previous world champions at Russia 2018. Argentina have won the World Cup twice (1978, 1986), France once (1998).
- France have only scored two goals in open play in the group phase. They have not conceded a goal in open play in the group phase for the first time since 1998, when they went on to win the trophy on home soil.
13:11 (IST)
13:11 (IST)
Read Srijandeep Das' preview of the France vs Argentina Round of 16 clash
"Expect Argentina to have explicit instruction to try and get under the skin of this bustling with talent but inexperienced French side (second youngest squad in the tournament, averaging at 26). However, both the teams are a little unsure of themselves — while one team lacks in identity, the team other is struggling to assert it.
If played to perfection, this match could be a battle of counter-attacks — or a boring one-nil if played with too much cheerless caution. It’s all in the mind."
12:17 (IST)
12:13 (IST)
Suspension concerns
Nine players involved in this match will be suspended for the quarter-finals if they receive a yellow card.
France: Corentin Tolisso, Paul Pogba, Blaise Matuidi
Argentina: Gabriel Mercado, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna, Javier Mascherano, Ever Banega, Lionel Messi
10:37 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the FIFA World Cup!
It's time for the knockouts and starting today, every match will end with someone going home.
We have two mouth-watering matches on th menu for Saturday -- first up, France take on Argentina at 7.30 pm IST followed by Uruguay vs Portugal at 11.30 pm IST.
Stay tuned as we build up to the two matches and bring you updates from Russia.