Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

France vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2018, LIVE football score, Round of 16 in Kazan: Les Bleus through to quarters

Sports FP Sports Jun 30, 2018 21:51:25 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
France vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2018, LIVE football score, Round of 16 in Kazan: Les Bleus through to quarters

  • 21:51 (IST)

    This photo! 

  • 21:40 (IST)

    Unlucky? Nay! 

  • 21:36 (IST)

    Well done, France!

  • 21:28 (IST)

    The dream is over! 

  • 21:26 (IST)

     FRA 4-3 ARG

    The resumption of play sees a skirmish as Otamendi kicks the ball on the fallen Pogba's head. Argentina do manage one final chance but it is not to be. France are deserved winners of this seven goal thriller

  • 21:25 (IST)

    FULL-TIME! FRA 4-3 ARG

    One last chance for Argentina but Meza's cross yields to nothing. 
     
    Wow! This is a World Cup classic. France deserve their win. Argentina and Messi fought hard but it's not meant to be. Messi's World Cup dream is over. Will he feature in Qatar 2022? Unlikely. 

  • 21:23 (IST)

    90+4' FRA 4-3 ARG

    Arnav: Well, there is a reason they call Messi the best player in the world. Great assist, and an excellent finish from Aguero

  • 21:22 (IST)

    90+4' FRA 4-3 ARG

    Argentina's fans sing their final song as their beloved team exits the competition. Or maybe not. Messi delivers a sumptuous ball for Agüero to head home

  • 21:22 (IST)

    90+3' FRA 4-3 ARG

    Two yellow cards for minor scuffle. One for Giroud and one for Otamendi. 

  • 21:21 (IST)

    GOAL !

    90+3' FRA 4-3 ARG

    Wait a minute! Is there a twist now? 
     
    Aguero heads the third goal for Argentina from Messi's cross. 

  • 21:19 (IST)

    90' FRA 4-2 ARG

    Four minutes of added time. It's almost done for Argentina. Their World Cup journey will be coming to an end. 

  • 21:17 (IST)

    87' FRA 4-2 ARG

    Sadly, no hat-trick for Mbappe. He is out and Thauvin will play now. 

  • 21:14 (IST)

    85' FRA 4-2 ARG

    Messi dribbles past Argentina defenders in typical fashion, does well to find space in the box for his shot. But there's no sting as Lloris comfortably saves the hit. 

  • 21:12 (IST)

    84' FRA 4-2 ARG

    Arnav: And now Messi is down. Well, it doesn't look like he'll be missing upcoming games. Argentina won't have any.

  • 21:12 (IST)

    84' FRA 4-2 ARG

    It's the end of Griezmann for this match. He's replaced by Lyon's Nabil Fekir. 

  • 21:11 (IST)

    83' FRA 4-2 ARG

    This match has truly slipped away from Argentina. Even though they are still trying, there's a hint of resignation to the Argentineans' play right now. And you do feel that France may have another goal in them as Argentina pushes forward.

  • 21:10 (IST)

    82' FRA 4-2 ARG

    Anjani: As the game goes on, you realise that France have just been better. Sometimes it is that simple.

  • 21:08 (IST)

    Poetry in motion! 

  • 21:05 (IST)

    Stat alert! 

  • 21:04 (IST)

    76' FRA 4-2 ARG

    Arnav: I'd like to see Mbappe get a hat-trick today. He really deserves one.

  • 21:03 (IST)

    75' FRA 4-2 ARG

    Change for France. Tolisso replaces Matuidi. 

  • 21:03 (IST)

    I think so! 

  • 21:01 (IST)

    73' FRA 4-2 ARG

    Looks like France is keen to hold its lead now. Lucas Hernandez was in space on the left and pushing up but Griezmann tells him to go back and passes the ball laterally instead.

  • 21:00 (IST)

    73' FRA 4-2 ARG

    Little setback for France. Matuidi receives yellow card and he will miss the next game, if France qualify. 

  • 20:59 (IST)

    72' FRA 4-2 ARG

    Anjani: It looks like the wheels are starting to come off for Argentina. They have started to look porous and tired. Now France can turn on the style.

  • 20:59 (IST)

    71' FRA 4-2 ARG

    Arnav: Phenomenal goal! That assist is why I am such a fan of Giroud. That goal literally could not have been better. There is no earthly way for it to have been better.

  • 20:58 (IST)

    70' FRA 4-2 ARG

    Well, that should be it. A devastating counter attack sees Giroud tee Mbappe for a first-time shot which he drives into the corner. The quality of France has eventually had its say.

  • 20:58 (IST)

    68' FRA 4-2 ARG

    GOOOOAAAALL!
     
    Mbappe again! Beautiful play from France. Goalkeeper to defender to Pogba to Giroud to Mbappe and goal! 
     
    So all over for Messi and Argentina? 

  • 20:56 (IST)

    A superstar!

  • 20:55 (IST)

    66' FRA 3-2 ARG

    France has seen a lot of the ball since the equaliser and a nicely worked move sees Mbappe pull himself free to slam the ball home under Armani. What can Argentina offer now?

    Finally, Argentina has a striker on the pitch. Agüero on for Perez. That's more like it

  • 20:54 (IST)

    GOAL !

    64' FRA 3-2 ARG

    FRANCE TAKE LEAD!
     
    Mbappe, you genius! You beauty! Pogba gives it to Hernandez on the left, who crosses it to Matuidi present inside the box. A mishit from Matuidi falls to Mbappe, who surges ahead and hits the ball into the net.

  • 20:51 (IST)

    Agree?

  • 20:48 (IST)

    60' FRA 2-2 ARG

    Anjani: Now which goal was better - Pavard or Griezmann? What a belter of a game!

  • 20:48 (IST)

    59' FRA 2-2 ARG

    As if one spectacular goal was not enough, Pavard produces a stunning hit from the corner outside the box to level the scores. It looked like the French were in for some frustrating probing but a moment of individual brilliance has pulled them back. This match is already a contender for a World Cup classic

  • 20:47 (IST)

    GOAL !

    57' FRA 2-2 ARG

    OUTSTANDING! MIND-BLOWING! 
     
    Argentina fails to clear a cross from left. The ball falls to Pavard, who hits a fantastic half-volley from outside the box to equalise for France.

  • 20:45 (IST)

    55' FRA 1-2 ARG

    Almost an equaliser. Fazio is not under any pressure and his pass to his own goalkeeper is heavy as Griezmann tries to sneak in between the two and slot the ball in. It's wide. 

  • 20:42 (IST)

    53' FRA 1-2 ARG

    Mbappe delivers a good ball inside the box from a free-kick. Argentina clear the danger. 

  • 20:41 (IST)

    52' FRA 1-2 ARG

    Arnav: Well. When I began watching this game just before the penalty, I did not expect this kind of turnaround. Di Maria's wondergoal has really put the wind in their sails. Don't count out the French though!

  • 20:40 (IST)

    51' FRA 1-2 ARG

    France showing urgency. They are keeping the ball away from Argentina. Must be hard on France who played better football but are now down by a goal. 

  • 20:38 (IST)

    49' FRA 1-2 ARG

    Who needs strikers when your full-back can deflect Messi's shot in? Argentina rides its luck yet again and France might be the latest victim of whatever voodoo is going on.

  • 20:37 (IST)

    GOAL !

    48' FRA 1-2 ARG

    ARGENTINA LEAD! 
     
    Sensational start to the second-half. The free-kick is cleared but the ball falls to Messi, whose shot from the right hits Mercado's foot and it finds the back of net. 

  • 20:35 (IST)

    47' FRA 1-1 ARG

    Free-kick for Argentina on the left side, near the box. Banega is taking it. 

  • 20:34 (IST)

    46' FRA 1-1 ARG

    So, one of the booked players has been replaced by Sampaoli at half-time. Rojo off for Fazio

  • 20:33 (IST)

    45' FRA 1-1 ARG

    Second-half is underway at the Kazan Arena. 
     
    One change for Argentina. Marcos Rojo is off and he's replaced by Fazio. 

  • 20:27 (IST)

    Nice!

  • 20:23 (IST)

    First-half stats! 

  • 20:22 (IST)

    Ouch! 

  • 20:22 (IST)

    Stat Alert! 

  • 20:20 (IST)

     FRA 1-1 ARG

    Argentina has done little right and it is level with France. It took an inspired shot from di Maria to achieve parity but the chaos of Albiceleste lives on. France must be wondering what hit them. Argentinean fans are fully dominant yet again

  • 20:19 (IST)

    Half-time! FRA 1-1 ARG

    Argentina were the second-best for most of the half but Angel Di Maria's stunner was just the thing they needed to revive themselves. Mbappe gave France the lead from the spot-kick. Messi was rather calm in the first 45 minutes.  

Load More

Both Argentina and France will need to improve their respective forms when they meet in a Round of 16 clash at the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Kazan Arena on Saturday.

Despite boasting a squad overflowing with attacking talent, Argentina have struggled in their group matches. After being held 1-1 by Iceland in their campaign opener, the two-time World Cup winners were thrashed 0-3 by Croatia.

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the round of 16 match between France and Argentina, at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Saturday, June 30, 2018. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring against Argentina. AP /David Vincent

Facing a must-win contest against Nigeria in their last group match, Argentina were in real danger of being eliminated before Marcus Rojo scored a late winner to send them through.

Part of Argentina's woes have been Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi's inability to reproduce his club form for his country.

The diminutive genius has struggled to carry the pressure and weight of expectations that comes along with the Argentine jersey. With coach Jorge Sampaoli seeming to build his strategies around him, Messi's struggles have hurt the entire team.

Messi had however, delivered against Nigeria when he exploited some extra space allowed to him by the Africans' defence to score a brilliant opening goal. Argentina fans will be hoping for more of the same on Saturday.

The Argentine defence have also let the team down and had committed several glaring errors, specially against Iceland and Croatia. The poor form of the veteran Javier Mascherano must be giving sleepless nights to Sampaoli.

As a team, Argentina will have to do much better against France, who have, on paper at least, one of the most talented squads at this World Cup.

France have not fared any better. Placed in a relatively easy group, they struggled to beat Australia and Peru by narrow margins before being held to a goalless stalemate by Denmark.

They will face their first big test against Argentina. If N'golo Kante, Blaise Matuidi and Paul Pogba manage to impose themselves in the midfield, then things will get extremely tough for Argentina.

With inputs from agencies

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018 

Click here to view the Points Table of FIFA World Cup 2018


Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018 21:51 PM

Also See




No Live Matches

- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62





Top Stories




Cricket Scores