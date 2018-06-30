Both Argentina and France will need to improve their respective forms when they meet in a Round of 16 clash at the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Kazan Arena on Saturday.
Despite boasting a squad overflowing with attacking talent, Argentina have struggled in their group matches. After being held 1-1 by Iceland in their campaign opener, the two-time World Cup winners were thrashed 0-3 by Croatia.
Facing a must-win contest against Nigeria in their last group match, Argentina were in real danger of being eliminated before Marcus Rojo scored a late winner to send them through.
Part of Argentina's woes have been Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi's inability to reproduce his club form for his country.
The diminutive genius has struggled to carry the pressure and weight of expectations that comes along with the Argentine jersey. With coach Jorge Sampaoli seeming to build his strategies around him, Messi's struggles have hurt the entire team.
Messi had however, delivered against Nigeria when he exploited some extra space allowed to him by the Africans' defence to score a brilliant opening goal. Argentina fans will be hoping for more of the same on Saturday.
The Argentine defence have also let the team down and had committed several glaring errors, specially against Iceland and Croatia. The poor form of the veteran Javier Mascherano must be giving sleepless nights to Sampaoli.
As a team, Argentina will have to do much better against France, who have, on paper at least, one of the most talented squads at this World Cup.
France have not fared any better. Placed in a relatively easy group, they struggled to beat Australia and Peru by narrow margins before being held to a goalless stalemate by Denmark.
They will face their first big test against Argentina. If N'golo Kante, Blaise Matuidi and Paul Pogba manage to impose themselves in the midfield, then things will get extremely tough for Argentina.
Highlights
FULL-TIME! FRA 4-3 ARG
68' FRA 4-2 ARG
64' FRA 3-2 ARG
57' FRA 2-2 ARG
Half-time! FRA 1-1 ARG
41' FRA 1-1 ARG
MY GOODNESS! WHAT A STRIKE by Di Maria!
Plenty of space offered to Di Maria in the centre. He calmly collects the ball and places it to perfection from 25 yards.
13' FRA 1-0 ARG
The line-ups are out!
France: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, L.Hernández; Kante, Pogba, Mbappe, Griezmann, Matuidi, Giroud.
Argentina: Armani; Mercado, Otamendi, Rojo, Tagliafico, Enzo Perez, Mascherano, Banega; Pavon, Messi, Di María.
The knockouts begin today!
France vs Argentina kicks off at 7.30 pm IST
Uruguay vs Portugal is the second match of the day at 11.30 pm IST
Previous meetings:
France and Argentina have met 11 times. Argentina won six games, France two, with three draws.
However, France have never beaten Argentina at a World Cup or in any competitive game.
21:51 (IST)
21:40 (IST)
21:36 (IST)
21:28 (IST)
21:26 (IST)
FRA 4-3 ARG
The resumption of play sees a skirmish as Otamendi kicks the ball on the fallen Pogba's head. Argentina do manage one final chance but it is not to be. France are deserved winners of this seven goal thriller
21:25 (IST)
FULL-TIME! FRA 4-3 ARG
21:23 (IST)
90+4' FRA 4-3 ARG
21:22 (IST)
90+4' FRA 4-3 ARG
21:22 (IST)
90+3' FRA 4-3 ARG
21:21 (IST)
GOAL !
90+3' FRA 4-3 ARG
21:19 (IST)
90' FRA 4-2 ARG
21:17 (IST)
87' FRA 4-2 ARG
21:14 (IST)
85' FRA 4-2 ARG
21:12 (IST)
84' FRA 4-2 ARG
21:12 (IST)
84' FRA 4-2 ARG
21:11 (IST)
83' FRA 4-2 ARG
21:10 (IST)
82' FRA 4-2 ARG
21:08 (IST)
21:05 (IST)
21:04 (IST)
76' FRA 4-2 ARG
21:03 (IST)
75' FRA 4-2 ARG
21:03 (IST)
21:01 (IST)
73' FRA 4-2 ARG
21:00 (IST)
73' FRA 4-2 ARG
Little setback for France. Matuidi receives yellow card and he will miss the next game, if France qualify.
20:59 (IST)
72' FRA 4-2 ARG
20:59 (IST)
71' FRA 4-2 ARG
20:58 (IST)
70' FRA 4-2 ARG
20:58 (IST)
68' FRA 4-2 ARG
20:56 (IST)
20:55 (IST)
66' FRA 3-2 ARG
Finally, Argentina has a striker on the pitch. Agüero on for Perez. That's more like it
20:54 (IST)
GOAL !
64' FRA 3-2 ARG
20:51 (IST)
20:48 (IST)
60' FRA 2-2 ARG
20:48 (IST)
59' FRA 2-2 ARG
20:47 (IST)
GOAL !
57' FRA 2-2 ARG
20:45 (IST)
55' FRA 1-2 ARG
20:42 (IST)
53' FRA 1-2 ARG
20:41 (IST)
52' FRA 1-2 ARG
20:40 (IST)
51' FRA 1-2 ARG
20:38 (IST)
49' FRA 1-2 ARG
20:37 (IST)
GOAL !
48' FRA 1-2 ARG
20:35 (IST)
47' FRA 1-1 ARG
20:34 (IST)
46' FRA 1-1 ARG
20:33 (IST)
45' FRA 1-1 ARG
20:27 (IST)
20:23 (IST)
First-half stats!
20:22 (IST)
20:22 (IST)
20:20 (IST)
FRA 1-1 ARG
Argentina has done little right and it is level with France. It took an inspired shot from di Maria to achieve parity but the chaos of Albiceleste lives on. France must be wondering what hit them. Argentinean fans are fully dominant yet again
20:19 (IST)
Half-time! FRA 1-1 ARG