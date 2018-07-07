Football world cup 2018

France make winning look boring

Sports FP Sports Jul 07, 2018 00:40:44 IST

Arnav: Okay then. No fireworks to speak of.

All went as planned. My prediction for this game was 2-1 for France, but Les Bleus managed to do one better. Two-nil it is then, and France are looking extremely dangerous going into the semis. I'd fancy them against Brazil or Belgium. . France's attack looked deadly: in Giroud, Mbappe and Griezmann, they appeared to have found an attacking system that works. If Uruguay and Diego Godin couldn't keep them out, I don't see any defense keeping a clean sheet against this French side. And once they do take a lead, we've seen how effectively and clinically they shut the game down. Bar one save from Lloris just before half-time, Uruguay barely had a look in.


Updated Date: Jul 07, 2018 00:40 AM

