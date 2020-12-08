France handed difficult draw for World Cup 2022 qualifiers, England, Germany get favourable groups
Gareth Southgate's England, semi-finalists at the 2018 tournament in Russia, will also take on Hungary and Albania as well as two of the minnows of international football, Andorra and San Marino, in Group I.
Paris: Holders France were handed an awkward draw in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Monday, with Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina standing in their way on the road to the finals in Qatar, while England will face Poland in their group.
Gareth Southgate's England, semi-finalists at the 2018 tournament in Russia, will also take on Hungary and Albania as well as two of the minnows of international football, Andorra and San Marino, in Group I.
France will also face Finland — who recently beat Les Bleus in a friendly in Paris — in Group D, with Kazakhstan completing the group that was drawn in a virtual ceremony at FIFA's headquarters in Zurich due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They are in a group of just five teams because they will be involved in the finals of the UEFA Nations League in Italy in October next year.
The European qualifying competition to reach the finals begins next March, with a total of 13 countries from the continent going through.
Only the winners of each of the 10 groups will qualify automatically for the finals, which are to take place in November and December of 2022.
The 10 runners-up will go into play-offs alongside the two best Nations League group winners who miss out on qualifying via the traditional path.
Those play-offs will produce three more qualifiers in total, with Europe having 13 spots out of the 32 at the finals.
Germany, whose coach Joachim Loew has been under severe pressure after a run of poor recent results for the 2014 World Cup winners, will be expected to come through a group in which Romania and Iceland appear their main threats.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Suspended CAF president Ahmad Ahmad to appeal FIFA's five-year corruption ban in CAS
Ahmad, from Madagascar, has been head of CAF since March 2017 but was suspended by the global body on Monday for "governance issues".
Champions League: Manchester United to face RB Leipzig without injured strikers Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani
After losing 3-1 at home to Paris Saint-Germain last week, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side head into their final Group H game level on nine points with the French champions and their German opponents.
UEFA hand Qarabag club official lifelong ban from football for 'racist behaviour' on social media
Nurlan Ibrahimov wrote the comments, which were allegedly about Armenians and not linked to soccer, during conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia which flared again in September over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.