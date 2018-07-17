France gives World Cup winners a heroes' welcome home

The World Cup-winning French team returned home to a heroes' welcome, parading down the Champs-Elysees as hundreds of thousands of cheering fans gave a raucous welcome to the country's newest idols.
Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 13:58 PM
