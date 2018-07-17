Football world cup 2018

France gives World Cup winners a heroes' welcome home

Sports FP Staff Jul 17, 2018 13:58:40 IST
The World Cup-winning French team returned home to a heroes' welcome, parading down the Champs-Elysees as hundreds of thousands of cheering fans gave a raucous welcome to the country's newest idols.


Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 13:58 PM

