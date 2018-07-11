France are bringing it home, yes they are

France’s team of superstars did some justice to their reputation by reaching the World Cup final. It’s their second consecutive major tournament final appearance, and after what happened at home two years ago, they will not let this chance pass. France are the favourites now to lift the World Cup purely because of the ruthless professionalism in their winning performance against Belgium.

Belgium were the better team of individuals but France kept their discipline intact throughout the match, a hallmark of champion teams. France look like world champions already, having beaten the strongest team of the semis. In comparison to Belgium, England and Croatia look far inferior opponents but Les Bleus can’t afford to underestimate anyone considering what happened two summers ago. Can they shrug off the losing finalists' tag from Euro 2016? Sunday’s title clash will provide all the answers. Until then, it’s Allez les Bleus all over.