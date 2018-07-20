You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Formula One: Valtteri Bottas extends stay at Mercedes by one year a day after Lewis Hamilton renews contract

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 20, 2018 14:37:45 IST

Hockenheim: Mercedes confirmed on Friday that Valtteri Bottas will continue as team-mate to Lewis Hamilton for at least another year.

A day after announcing that defending four-time champion Hamilton had agreed a two-year blockbuster contract extension keeping him at Mercedes until 2020, the team said they had retained Finn Bottas for next year with an option for 2020.

Formula One F1 - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China - April 15, 2018 Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas on the podium after finishing second in the race REUTERS/Aly Song - RC1A65E27310

File image of Valtteri Bottas. Reuters/Aly Song

"I'm really pleased," said Bottas. "I love working with this team, I love the team spirit, the atmosphere in the team and everyone is pushing so hard for the results.

"I will keep doing all my best to achieve those results. I will give 100 per cent as always."

Team chief Toto Wolff said: "Valtteri's performances have been excellent this season and, if not for our mistakes and his misfortune, he could be leading the drivers' championship.

"When we took the decision in favour of Valtteri for 2019, it wasn't just about his undoubted speed and work ethic, but also a question of character.

"His relationship with the team, including Lewis, is open and trusting, without any politics at all. Those are the ingredients you need when you're fighting strong rivals in both championships and they mirror the values inside the team."


Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 14:37 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores