Formula One: Three McLaren team members needed medical attention after garage fire at Circuit de Catalunya

Barcelona: Three McLaren team members needed medical attention after a small fire in the garage during a private filming day at the Circuit de Catalunya on Friday, the Formula One team said.

“The fire was quickly extinguished by the team and circuit emergency services attended immediately,” McLaren added on Twitter.

The three employees were treated at the circuit medical centre and released soon after.

Formula One’s first pre-season test finished at the circuit near Barcelona on Thursday. The second four-day test starts on Tuesday, with the opening race of the season in Australia on 17 March.

A fire in 2012 at the Spanish Grand Prix circuit devastated the Williams garage after that team had won the race, still their most recent victory in Formula One.

