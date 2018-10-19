Formula One podcast: Use of digital chequered flag in future, Lewis Hamilton eyes title in United States and more

Will Lewis Hamilton clinch his 5th World Championship title at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix? Will Donald Trump follow Vladimir Putin’s lead and attend the race at the Circuit of the Americas? Well, what we are more concerned about is Formula 1 not replacing our beloved and iconic chequered flag with a digital version next season.

Also in this week’s episode of the Inside Line F1 Podcast, we express surprise at how soon before Michael Schumacher and Valentino Rossi’s records in Formula 1 and MotoGP (respectively) could be broken. It seems funny to see Lance Stroll give ‘Formula 1 career advice’ to Mick Schumacher. And of course, at Liberty Media’s home race, we applaud their marketing efforts, but wonder if they are running out of time to implement their changes for 2021. Tune in!

