Formula One: Haas chief Guenther Steiner plans to put his foot down, take hard-line approach on clashing drivers

Budapest: Haas team chief Guenther Steiner plans to take a hard-line approach with his drivers, including reducing their decision-making options, following clashes at the last two races.

Steiner on Thursday lamented the collisions of Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean at the British and German Grands Prix and said he was planning to be much tougher.

"I’m going to sit down with them today. Let’s see what comes out of it, how they see it and what we need to do to go forward in the future.

"Maybe it ends up that we tell them what to do, decide who is doing what — when they are close to each other — and then, when they are close to each other, I think we need to take it out of their control who is doing what.

"I think I have to be firmer. It’s the only solution, to be firm with them and tell them what to do and when they get close to each other, go from there.”

The battling pair collided on the opening lap at Silverstone and both were forced to retire and clashed again at Hockenheim, but survived. Grosjean finished seventh and Magnussen eighth.

"It’s not disappointment," said Steiner. “At that stage (in Germany), you are actually happy that nothing happened, like it happened at Silverstone, because it could have happened the same again where they both damage the car, and then don’t take points.

"So, I say, enough and think about it and then do something because if I go in like Silverstone and get the same type of upset with them, that’s not constructive.

“I need something better so that we get proper control of it and move forward from there because it is not acceptable towards the team."